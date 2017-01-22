By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basic Frame Black A4

4.5(233)Write a review
Tesco Basic Frame Black A4
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

New

Product Description

  • NA
  • H31xW22.5cm
  • Plastic frame
  • Wall mounted
  • NA
  • NA
  • NA

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

233 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Just what I wanted

5 stars

This photo frame is exactly what I was looking for. Great value for money and looks modern and stylish. Best quality frame I found when looking on other websites.

Simple, exactly as needed

5 stars

Stylish, reasonable quality (great for the price!)

great quality

5 stars

Brought this item about a month ago, good quality and cheap picture frame. I highly recomded it highly to buy for pictures etc.

Solid purchase

5 stars

Does what you would expect - easy to use, sturdy and looks high quality.

black photo/ certificate frame

5 stars

Bought two of these to frame a couple of pictures I bought for Christmas presents. They were perfect for the price & were delivered quickly to my local tesco store.

Great product

5 stars

Brought this as a present for Christmas and it is great quality and such good value for money

Stylish but very affordable

4 stars

We have travelled to many locations and wanted to showcase our photos in our dining room. These frames are perfect. They are stylish but inexpensive. There is no problem in getting stock so we have been able to add to our collection as we go along. They are well worth it.

Simple but effective

4 stars

I used 3 of these frames earlier this month for wedding signs-did the job at a great price

Good solid frames perfect for certificates

5 stars

I bought 30 of these for certificates at an awards ceremony and they were just what we needed.

Great for photographs

5 stars

I bought three frames to display photographs. Good quality frame. Will buy again.

