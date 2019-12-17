By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Flake 99 Cones 4 X 125Ml

5(1)Write a review
Cadbury Flake 99 Cones 4 X 125Ml
Be Treatwise.,Each cone (125ml) contains:
  • Energy994kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates10.1g
    51%
  • Sugars19.0g
    21%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 795kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuit Cone with Chocolate Flavour Coating Filled with Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream, Milk Chocolate Flake Bar and Topped with Milk Chocolate Curls
  • The crumbliest, flakiest milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated Buttermilk, Biscuit Cone (13%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel)), Milk Chocolate Flake Bar (10%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Chocolate Flavour Coating (6%) (Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Sugar, Milk Chocolate (1.5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavouring), Milk Chocolate Curls (1.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavourings, Stabilisers (E412, E410), Colours (Curcumin, Annatto)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store Below -18°C. Keep frozen.For best before end see side of pack.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • Consumer Services Department,
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Contact us on 0808 100 56 56 (UK) or 1800937850 (ROI).
  • feedback@rr-icecream.com

Net Contents

4 x 125ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Cone (125ml)Reference Intake*
Energy 795kJ994kJ8400kJ
-190kcal238kcal2000kcal
Fat 9.6g11.9g70g
of which Saturates 8.1g10.1g20g
Carbohydrate 23.1g28.8g260g
of which Sugars 15.2g19.0g90g
Fibre0.5g0.7g-
Protein 2.6g3.3g50g
Salt 0.11g0.13g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

The best of the bunch...

5 stars

Apart from the traditional Cadbury flake which is essential in a cornet the ice cream in this cone is very creamy. The only downside is one is never enough! I want to eat all four.

