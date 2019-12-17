Cadbury Flake 99 Cones 4 X 125Ml

The best of the bunch...
Apart from the traditional Cadbury flake which is essential in a cornet the ice cream in this cone is very creamy. The only downside is one is never enough! I want to eat all four.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 795kJ
Concentrated Buttermilk, Biscuit Cone (13%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel)), Milk Chocolate Flake Bar (10%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Chocolate Flavour Coating (6%) (Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dried Whey (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Sugar, Milk Chocolate (1.5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavouring), Milk Chocolate Curls (1.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavourings, Stabilisers (E412, E410), Colours (Curcumin, Annatto)
Store Below -18°C. Keep frozen.For best before end see side of pack.
4 x 125ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per Cone (125ml)
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|795kJ
|994kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|190kcal
|238kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|11.9g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|8.1g
|10.1g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|23.1g
|28.8g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|15.2g
|19.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.7g
|-
|Protein
|2.6g
|3.3g
|50g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.13g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019