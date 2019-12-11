Lucozade Orange 6 X 380Ml

Still love it,had to get use to less surgar
Great Energy Boost
I suffer from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (also called M.E.) and at very tired times I find that the Lucozade Energy drinks give me a good energy boost which lasts for some time. Also, when very tired, I have difficulty concentrating and I feel as though my brain has gone to sleep. Again, these drinks sharpen my mind and my concentration improves. It takes about half-an-hour after taking the drink for it to take effect. I also sometimes drink half of it about 30 minutes before undertaking a difficult task then when the task has been completed I drink the other half. I really do recommend these drinks for someone who is physically and/or mentally exhausted by an illness.