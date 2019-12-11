By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lucozade Orange 6 X 380Ml

Lucozade Orange 6 X 380Ml
£ 2.00
£0.09/100ml

Offer

each 380ml gives you
  • Energy567kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars17.1g
    19%
  • Salt0.21g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling orange glucose drink with sugar and sweeteners
  • Powered by Glucose. Glucose. It's for that moment. When you need it most. When then energy and the good times flow. Whatever you do. Do it with energy.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • Pack size: 2280ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Glucose Syrup (11%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (6%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Caffeine, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
  • Not suitable for children under 3 years.
  • Enjoy it cold.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

6 x 380ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 380ml
Energy, kJ/kcal149/35567/133
Carbohydrate, g8.431.9
of which sugars, g4.517.1
Salt, g0.060.21
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Contains 7.9g glucose based carbohydrate per 100ml and 30.0g per 380ml bottle.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Still love it,had to get use to less surgar

5 stars

Still love it,had to get use to less surgar

Great Energy Boost

5 stars

I suffer from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (also called M.E.) and at very tired times I find that the Lucozade Energy drinks give me a good energy boost which lasts for some time. Also, when very tired, I have difficulty concentrating and I feel as though my brain has gone to sleep. Again, these drinks sharpen my mind and my concentration improves. It takes about half-an-hour after taking the drink for it to take effect. I also sometimes drink half of it about 30 minutes before undertaking a difficult task then when the task has been completed I drink the other half. I really do recommend these drinks for someone who is physically and/or mentally exhausted by an illness.

