Italfresco Ready Made Polenta 500G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All cooking appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Grill

Instructions: Remove from pack. Slice the polenta into 2 cm thick slices and place under a pre-heated grill for about 3 minutes on each side. Serve immediately.



Hob

Instructions: Place the unopened pack in boiling water for about 20 - 30 minutes. Carefully remove from water, open the pack and serve.



Oven cook

Instructions: Pre-heat the oven to 220ºC (425F/Gas Mark 7). Remove from pack. Bake the polenta for about 20 minutes until brown. Slice and serve immediately.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Remove from pack. Cut polenta into 2.5 cm (1 inch) thick slices. Fry in a little olive oil for about 2-3 minutes on each side until crisp. Serve immediately.

