By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Italfresco Ready Made Polenta 500G

5(1)Write a review
Italfresco Ready Made Polenta 500G
£ 0.75
£1.50/kg

Product Description

  • A traditional Italian corn maize meal
  • Ready made and ready to use
  • Simply heat & serve
  • Gluten free
  • GM free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Maize Meal (14%), Salt, Acidity Regulator: Tartaric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Settling of water moisture in the unopened pack is normal. For Best Before See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Remove from pack. Slice the polenta into 2 cm thick slices and place under a pre-heated grill for about 3 minutes on each side. Serve immediately.

Hob
Instructions: Place the unopened pack in boiling water for about 20 - 30 minutes. Carefully remove from water, open the pack and serve.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat the oven to 220ºC (425F/Gas Mark 7). Remove from pack. Bake the polenta for about 20 minutes until brown. Slice and serve immediately.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove from pack. Cut polenta into 2.5 cm (1 inch) thick slices. Fry in a little olive oil for about 2-3 minutes on each side until crisp. Serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestions
  • Delicious sliced or cubed and served with meat or fish as an alternative to potatoes. Top with melted cheese or vegetables or eat as an alternative to bread. Polenta can also be enjoyed as a dessert, deep fried then tossed in sugar and served with ice-cream and syrup.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Rondanini UK Ltd (Italfresco Division),
  • Unit 22 Bessemer Park,
  • 250 Milkwood Road,
  • London,
  • SE24 0HG.

Return to

  • Please send comments or suggestions to:
  • Rondanini UK Ltd (Italfresco Division),
  • Unit 22 Bessemer Park,
  • 250 Milkwood Road,
  • London,
  • SE24 0HG.
  • Or Freephone: 0500 828585
  • Or visit our website: www.italfresco.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as sold
Energy 319 kJ/75 kcal
Fat 0,5 g
of which saturates <0,1 g
Carbohydrate 16 g
of which sugar<0,5 g
Protein 1,7 g
Salt 1,3 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

on my way to get another one or more :-)

5 stars

it is low calorie, it is light and gluten-free and it is delicious....it can be pan-fried quickly in butter or other oils, it can be eaten as a sweet and savoury dish....amazing....on my way to buy another one...:-)

Usually bought next

Natco Corn Meal Fine 1.5Kg

£ 1.85
£1.24/kg

Tesco Gnocchi 500G

£ 0.75
£1.50/kg

Tesco Grated Pecorino Cheese 50G

£ 1.00
£20.00/kg

Tesco Grated Parmigiano Reggiano 100G

£ 2.20
£22.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here