Nestle Princessa Hazelnut Wafer Bar 35G
- Energy783 kJ 188 kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2304 kJ
Product Description
- Wafer layered with hazelnut cream covered with milk chocolate
- Pack size: 35g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (34, 4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Vanilla Extract), Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Hazelnuts (1, 7%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifiers (Lecithins, E476), Natural Nuts Flavour (from Hazelnuts), Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Soya
Storage
Store in dry places. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 portion
Name and address
- Nestlé Polska S.A.,
- ul. Domaniewska 32,
- 02-672 Warszawa.
Net Contents
34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion
|% RI* Per portion
|Energy
|2304 kJ
|783 kJ
|552 kcal
|188 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|33,1 g
|11,3 g
|16%
|of which saturates
|16,5 g
|5,6 g
|28%
|Carbohydrate
|57,1 g
|19,4 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|42,7 g
|14,5 g
|16%
|Fibre
|1,7 g
|0,6 g
|Protein
|5,6 g
|1,9 g
|4%
|Salt
|0,29 g
|0,10 g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|Pack contains 1 portion
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
