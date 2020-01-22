By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nestle Princessa Hazelnut Wafer Bar 35G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nestle Princessa Hazelnut Wafer Bar 35G
£ 0.50
£1.43/100g

Offer

1 wafer
  • Energy783 kJ 188 kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2304 kJ

Product Description

  • Wafer layered with hazelnut cream covered with milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (34, 4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Vanilla Extract), Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Hazelnuts (1, 7%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifiers (Lecithins, E476), Natural Nuts Flavour (from Hazelnuts), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Soya

Storage

Store in dry places. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 portion

Name and address

  • Nestlé Polska S.A.,
  • ul. Domaniewska 32,
  • 02-672 Warszawa.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • www.nestle.pl

Net Contents

34g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion% RI* Per portion
Energy2304 kJ783 kJ
-552 kcal188 kcal9%
Fat33,1 g11,3 g16%
of which saturates16,5 g5,6 g28%
Carbohydrate57,1 g19,4 g7%
of which sugars42,7 g14,5 g16%
Fibre1,7 g0,6 g-
Protein5,6 g1,9 g4%
Salt0,29 g0,10 g2%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 1 portion---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Nestle Princessa Coconut Wafer Bar 33G

£ 0.50
£1.52/100g

Offer

Goplana Grzeski Hazelnut Wafer 36G

£ 0.50
£1.39/100g

Offer

Olza Prince Polo Classic Wafer 50G

£ 0.70
£1.40/100g

E.Wedel Krowka Milky Fudge 250G

£ 1.70
£0.68/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here