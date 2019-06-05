By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whiskas Cat Milk 3 Pack 3X200ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Whiskas Cat Milk 3 Pack 3X200ml
£ 2.75
£4.59/litre

Product Description

  • Complementary pet food for cats and kittens over 6 weeks old.
  • Whiskas® delicious cat food and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
  • 3 x 200ml Whiskas cat milk perfect for your kitten and adult cat
  • Great taste your pet will love
  • Cat treat free from any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Whiskas® Cat Milk is specially made with reduced lactose so that it is good for indoor domestic cats. Unlike regular milk it has been specially developed by top nutritionists and veterinarians to contain less than 0.2% lactose. Cats love the yummy taste of Whiskas® Cat Milk and because it contains calcium and vitamins every lap is full of goodness. Whiskas® Cat Milk - Deliciously Good. Easy addition to everyday feeding routines.
  • At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at The Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
  • Whiskas® Cat Milk has a great taste your cat will love!
  • It a healthier alternative for cats and kittens, developed by top nutritionists which contains less than 0.2% lactose
  • This ensures your feline friend won't have stomach any problems because Whiskas® Cat Milk contains low lactose compared to cow's milk
  • Balanced mineral levels to treat your cat to all the best stuff they need, like calcium, fibre and protein
  • Free from any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 600ML

Information

Ingredients

Milk and Milk Derivatives, Cereals, Various Sugars, Minerals

Storage

After opening, keep refrigerated and use within 4 days.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions: Feed up to 1 bottle per week. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Shake well before use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.whiskas.co.uk
  • IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.whiskas.ie

Net Contents

3 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:3.7
Fat content:3.3
Inorganic matter:0.7
Crude fibres:1.7
Moisture:87.2
Lactose:<0.1
Calcium:1260 mg/kg
Vitamin D3:110 IU
Vitamin E:29.1 mg
Biotin:5 μg
Taurine:900 mg
Additives per kg:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

my cats love it

5 stars

my cats love it

Usually bought next

Catsan Cat Litter 10L

£ 6.50
£0.65/litre

Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L

£ 1.89
£0.19/litre

Felix As Good As It Looks Food Doubly Delicious Meat 12X100g

£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Felix As Good As It Looks Senior Cat Food Fish 12 X 100G

£ 4.50
£3.75/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here