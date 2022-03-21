We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bob Martin Home Flea Spray 200Ml

Bob Martin Home Flea Spray 200Ml
About this ProductBob Martin Clear Home & Furniture Flea Spray is designed for use on carpets, rugs and pet bedding.Kills Fleas, Ticks & Mites in your Home on ContactContinues to Kill Fleas, Ticks & Mites for Up to 3 MonthsEffective Flea ControlThis product should be used as part of an effective flea control programme. Use a product form the Bob Martin Clear range of Spot-Ons, Collars, Sprays, Shampoos or Powder in conjunction with this product to ensure both your pet and home remain flea free.
Made by Pets Choice Limited in the UK under licence from Martin & Martin Holdings.Bob Martin Clear is the registered trade mark of Martin & Martin Holdings.
Kills Fleas, Ticks & MitesUp to 3 Months Protection
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Active Ingredients: This spray contains Permethrin 0.50% w/w and Tetramethrin 0.1% w/w

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

For Use OnCarpets, Rugs & Pet Bedding

