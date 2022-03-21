Bob Martin Home Flea Spray 200Ml

Environmentally damaging Flammable

STATUTORY CONDITIONS OF APPROVAL RELATING TO USE FOR USE ONLY AS AN INSECTICIDE. APPLICATION RATE: SPRAY FROM A DISTANCE OF 20CM ONTO SURFACES UPON WHICH INSECTS WALK AND INTO CRACKS AND CREVICES AND INSECT HIDEAWAYS. RE-SPRAY AS NECESSARY. SPRAY DIRECTLY ONTO ANIMALS' BEDDING, WITH WEEKLY RE-APPLICATION DURING SUMMER MONTHS. Read all precautions before use. This product is approved under The Control of Pesticides Regulations 1986 (as amended) for use as directed. HSE No. 10278. Users must comply in full with all their legal responsibilities under the Control of Pesticides Regulations 1986 (as amended), including complying with all Conditions of Approval. PRECAUTIONS To avoid risks to man and the environment, comply with the instructions for use. *DO NOT APPLY DIRECTLY TO ANIMALS. *EXCLUDE ANIMALS DURING APPLICATION. Pets can return to treated areas after 4 hours. *DO NOT APPLY TO CLOTHING OR HUMAN BEDDING. *DO NOT HANDLE TREATED FABRICS UNTIL DRY AND AIR THOROUGHLY BEFORE USE. *DO NOT CONTAMINATE FOODSTUFFS, EATING UTENSILS OR FOOD CONTACT SURFACES. *WASH HANDS AND EXPOSED SKIN before meals and after use. *This material and its container must be disposed of in a safe way. *COVER ALL WATER STORAGE TANKS before application. *KEEP IN A SAFE PLACE. *HAZARDOUS TO BEES. *ALL BATS ARE PROTECTED UNDER THE WILDLIFE AND COUNTRYSIDE ACT 1981. BEFORE TREATING ANY STRUCTURE USED BY BATS, CONSULT NATURAL ENGLAND, SCOTTISH NATURAL HERITAGE OR THE COUNTRYSIDE COUNCIL FOR WALES. *DO NOT TOUCH TREATED SURFACES UNTIL DRY. DANGER. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents accordance with local, state or national legislation. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Pressurised container - Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Contains: Permethrin. May produce an allergic reaction.