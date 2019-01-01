About data portability

If you’re an existing online customer, sign in to your Tesco account. If you don’t have an account, you can register your Clubcard online. You can also make your data request by contacting us on 0800 917 6895. You can either request a data report to be sent to yourself or ask for it to be sent to a third party.

You can make 1 request for a data report to yourself per day and 30 to third parties, and any data you receive can be downloaded twice. The verification code has a lifespan of 30 days in all. You have a maximum of 10 attempts to enter this correctly, and after 10 failures, you will have to submit a fresh data portability request.

If you are wanting to transfer your data to a third party, such as another retailer, please have their details ready (company name and company email address). Please note, a third party cannot make a request on behalf of a customer.

To ensure the security of your data, we require you to verify your account before we will successfully send you your data.