About data portability
Data portability is your right to obtain and reuse the personal information that you have provided to Tesco for your own purposes across different services. Use our free service to create your own report that can be downloaded directly by you, or by a third party of your choice.
How do I request my Tesco data?
There are two ways to access your data. If you’re already an online customer you can start your request straight away. If not, you have the option of registering using your Clubcard details.
To request your data by phone please call us on 0800 917 6895. Lines are open 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 6pm Saturday.
Already made a data request?
Frequently asked questions
Got a question? We think our FAQs should provide all the answers you need regarding the request of your data.
- Data Portability is a new right to enable anyone within the EU to transfer their data between organisations. This is free of charge, allowing customers to switch between service providers and prevents any form of data from being locked in by a business or organisation. It works by transmitting and delivering data electronically in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format such as JSON, which we’ll be using at Tesco.
If you’re an existing online customer, sign in to your Tesco account. If you don’t have an account, you can register your Clubcard online. You can also make your data request by contacting us on 0800 917 6895. You can either request a data report to be sent to yourself or ask for it to be sent to a third party.
You can make 1 request for a data report to yourself per day and 30 to third parties, and any data you receive can be downloaded twice. The verification code has a lifespan of 30 days in all. You have a maximum of 10 attempts to enter this correctly, and after 10 failures, you will have to submit a fresh data portability request.
If you are wanting to transfer your data to a third party, such as another retailer, please have their details ready (company name and company email address). Please note, a third party cannot make a request on behalf of a customer.
To ensure the security of your data, we require you to verify your account before we will successfully send you your data.
You’ll be sent data from as far back as we hold it. This includes transactional records for both in-store and online purchases, data you provided us with when you registered with Tesco, plus information about your Click+Collect and home delivery orders.
We will only process data requests where you’re the primary Clubcard holder. We will not process data against any other individual. To check which of your Clubcards your data report will be processed against, please visit your My Clubcard Account, or contact us on 0800 917 6895.
If you make any changes to your personal information before you make a request, these may not be reflected in your data report as there may be a delay while our systems update.
- We’ll process your data within 30 days of the request. You can check the progress of your request by logging into your account online.
First of all, we’ll send you a confirmation email. Once your data has been processed, you, or your third party of choice, will be sent an email containing a link to download your data.
If you’re transferring your data to a third party, you’ll need to send your verification code to them so that they can open it.
If you’re requesting that a data report is sent to yourself, you’ll need to use your verification code to access your data, so keep this code secure. You’ll have 10 attempts to enter your verification code successfully.
If you made a Portability request online, you can check the status of your request and retrieve your verification code.
Each request will be handled within 30 days regardless of the method of request. However due to differences in the online authentication mechanism and the Customer Engagement Centre, we are currently unable to share the requests between these systems. If you made your request online, you can check the status of your request and retrieve your verification code.
If you were transferring data to yourself, just don’t download the file. We will store it securely and the verification code will expire after 30 days, at which point the data report will be inaccessible.
If you were planning on sending your data to a third party, don’t send them your verification code. They will not be able to access the data report without it and it will naturally expire 30 days after we emailed them.
- Right now, we’re unable to accept new data. While we work on this, why not sign up on our registration page, if you haven't already. You can then start earning points and vouchers to enjoy the benefits and rewards of being a valued Tesco customer.
- To transfer Tesco Bank or Tesco Mobile data, you’ll need to visit these respective websites.
We advise you not to share your personal data with people/companies you don’t trust. In addition, do not share your verification code with anybody else.
Please be careful of sharing your data with companies outside of the UK/EU, as they may have different data protection standards. Therefore, sending data to them could be dangerous.
If you have questions about your data or would like to amend your personal details, contact us on 0800 917 6895. You can also make updates by logging into your online account. If you wish to make a complaint to the regulator, you can contact ICO on 0303 123 1113.
You can find out more about your data rights and privacy at Tesco’s privacy centre. For more information on data portability, visit the ICO website.