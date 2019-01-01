  • icon_home
About data portability

Data portability is your right to obtain and reuse the personal information that you have provided to Tesco for your own purposes across different services. Use our free service to create your own report that can be downloaded directly by you, or by a third party of your choice.

How do I request my Tesco data?

There are two ways to access your data. If you’re already an online customer you can start your request straight away. If not, you have the option of registering using your Clubcard details.

I have an online account

I don’t have an online account

To request your data by phone please call us on 0800 917 6895. Lines are open 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 6pm Saturday.

Already made a data request?

Click below to view your previous requests. For personal requests that have been processed you’ll see a link to the download page. You can also retrieve verification codes for all request types.

Frequently asked questions

Got a question? We think our FAQs should provide all the answers you need regarding the request of your data.

