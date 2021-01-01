We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Made mindfully

You care about the environment, and so do we. Our Made Mindfully symbol means that the way in which the materials we use in our products have been produced, grown or made has a more positive impact on the environment than their conventional alternative. Currently, over half our clothing is Made Mindfully, using responsibly sourced materials. We use 3rd party life cycle analysis (LCA) data to evaluate the impacts of the materials we source.

F&F Clothing

Women's denim

The cotton in our women’s jeans is 100% organic. We also use fewer chemicals, less water and less energy.

Baby clothing

The cotton in our baby clothing is 100% organic

Kids' dresses

The cotton in our kids' summer dresses is 100% organic

Cotton

Our aim is to have 100% of the cotton we use in all F&F products to be sourced sustainably (Better Cotton Initiative, organic or recycled by 2025​)

Recycled polyester

We’ve given millions* of plastic bottles a new life by using recycled fibres in our clothing. Don’t expect it to feel like plastic – you won't notice the difference!

*33 million plastic bottles were used in F&F clothing from September 2019 to July 2020. Based on a plastic bottle weight of 20g.

Homeware and household products

Home textiles

Over 75% of our home textiles support responsibly sourced cotton

Toys

Toys

All our own-brand wooden toys are made from responsibly sourced wood

Greeting cards

All our own-brand greeting cards are made from responsibly sourced paper 

Timber

We use responsibly sourced wood and paper in all of our own-brand products so we can maintain and protect our planet's forests

Recycled plastic

We use recycled plastic to save non-renewable resources, reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Wondered what else we're doing to make a positive impact?

A little help makes a big difference

A little help makes a big difference

Find out how we're helping colleagues, customers, communities and our planet

