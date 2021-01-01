You care about the environment, and so do we. Our Made Mindfully symbol means that the way in which the materials we use in our products have been produced, grown or made has a more positive impact on the environment than their conventional alternative. Currently, over half our clothing is Made Mindfully, using responsibly sourced materials. We use 3rd party life cycle analysis (LCA) data to evaluate the impacts of the materials we source.
*33 million plastic bottles were used in F&F clothing from September 2019 to July 2020. Based on a plastic bottle weight of 20g.
Over 75% of our home textiles support responsibly sourced cotton
All our own-brand wooden toys are made from responsibly sourced wood
All our own-brand greeting cards are made from responsibly sourced paper