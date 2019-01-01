Our jeans look good, feel great and are made with sustainable cotton. Take a look at our range of fits and invest in denim you won’t regretFind your nearest store
£16
£12.50
£16
Jeans that feel like a dream. The Contour pulls you in with none of that discomfort denim can bring
Contour jeans £22
The aesthetic of jeans with the comfort of leggings. Have you ever heard of anything better?
Jeggings £12.50
This rock 'n' roll drainpipe style is a forever favourite, for fun days, big nights and everything in-between
Skinny jeans £18
Your throwback classic is a modern phenomenon. High waist, tapered fit, goes with anything
Mom jeans £18
Aside from being a wardrobe classic, the Slim allows for a little more breathing room, with an extended waistband for support
Slim jeans £16
Figure-flattering with an exaggerated, flared hem, this retro fit is a classic that won’t quit
Bootcut jeans £16
We work with Jeanologia to make sure we are lowering our consumption of water, energy and chemicals during the production of our denim ranges. So it’s better for our planet and your pocket
So far, our hard work (and talking to some very clever people) has resulted in a range which uses:
Cotton is a very thirsty crop and growing this raw material can have a high impact on the local environment and even be damaging to a farmer’s health. That’s why we’ve ensured the materials and manufacturing processes we choose for all our women’s and men’s F&F denim are more sustainable, with the contour being our most sustainable.
We’re proud to support the work of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) who work directly with cotton farmers around the world to train them in more sustainable farming practices. Through BCI and its partners, farmers receive training on how to use water efficiently, care for the health of the soil and natural habitats, reduce use of the most harmful chemicals, and apply decent work principles.
