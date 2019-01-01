Cotton is a very thirsty crop and growing this raw material can have a high impact on the local environment and even be damaging to a farmer’s health. That’s why we’ve ensured the materials and manufacturing processes we choose for all our women’s and men’s F&F denim are more sustainable, with the contour being our most sustainable.

We’re proud to support the work of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) who work directly with cotton farmers around the world to train them in more sustainable farming practices. Through BCI and its partners, farmers receive training on how to use water efficiently, care for the health of the soil and natural habitats, reduce use of the most harmful chemicals, and apply decent work principles.