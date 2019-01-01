Women's clothing

With our cosy, on-trend knits, you'll be wishing for the temperatures to drop!Find your nearest store
£14
£30
£19
£5
Shop selected F&F lines at next.co.uk
Terms and Condition apply
Our softer-than-soft dressing gown will make you extra huggable this winter
Pale pink dressing gown £20
Get into the swing of Christmas with this pleated, spotty satin wonder
Pleated spot tunic £32
The temperature might not scream bare skin but when the knitwear looks this good, you won't even notice
Cable knit Bardot jumper £20
Top £16 | Skirt £14
£25
£20
£20