Privacy policy and cookies

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our updated privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

You are offline. Some functionality may be unavailable.
Tesco logo
Groceries
F&F

Women's clothing

With our cosy, on-trend knits, you'll be wishing for the temperatures to drop!

Find your nearest store

Pop in-store to get the look

Black ribbed roll-neck jumper with balloon sleeves

Black roll-neck jumper

£14

Gold glitter pleated midi skirt

£30

Black faux croc skin shoes with chunky heels, pointed toes and buckle ankle strap

Faux croc skin heels

£19

Oval textured metal earrings with long orange tassel

Orange tassel earrings

£5

Explore Women's New In
Next

F&F clothing available online now

Shop selected F&F lines at next.co.uk

Shop now

Terms and Condition apply

Thick fleece dressing gown

Snuggle time

Our softer-than-soft dressing gown will make you extra huggable this winter

Find your nearest store

Pale pink dressing gown £20

Black, loose fit pleated tunic with red polka dots, elbow-length sleeves and necktie detail

Spot on

Get into the swing of Christmas with this pleated, spotty satin wonder

Find your nearest store

Pleated spot tunic £32

Cream, off-the-shoulder chunky cable knit jumper

Brave the Bardot

The temperature might not scream bare skin but when the knitwear looks this good, you won't even notice

Find your nearest store

Cable knit Bardot jumper £20

Complete the look

Beige roll-neck jumper with ribbed hem and cuffs, worn with matching long, rib knit skirt

Beige roll-neck jumper and skirt

Top £16 | Skirt £14

Black lightweight knit with silver bead and blue sequin pattern across the chest and shoulders

Sequin and bead jumper

£25

Powder pink jumper with adult and baby penguin. Penguins have sequin head and wings, and white fleece bodies

Sequin penguin jumper

£20

White roll-neck jumper with glittery grey zigzag pattern at hem and cuffs, and glittery grey triangular pattern across chest and shoulders

Glitter jumper

£20

Feel-good denim

Explore our huge range and discover your perfect pair

Follow F&F for the latest news and inspiration

Find store details, facilities and opening hours

Subject to availability, selected stores only.

Find your nearest store