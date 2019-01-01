Privacy policy and cookies

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our updated privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

You are offline. Some functionality may be unavailable.
Tesco logo
Groceries
F&F Logo

Men's clothing

Get ahead of the Christmas game with novelty knits, party shirts and winter warmers

Find your nearest store
Jumper 1 is red with white snowflakes, with Rudolph with a red pom pom nose, wearing a Santa hat and Christmas tree-shaped sunglasses. Jumper 2 is grey with a glittery Rudolph face and sequin antlers

Rudolph Christmas jumpers £20

Pop in-store to get the look

Navy and black camouflage patterned pullover hoodie

Camo hoodie

£16

Red long sleeve shirt with chest pocket

Red shirt

£15

Black sweater with grey block stripe, edged with thinner white stripes across chest

Colour block sweater

£12.50

Dark grey, hooded, zip-up coat with 4 pockets with single popper buttons

Performance coat

£55

Explore Men's New In
Red, long sleeve polo shirt

Red it

Wear the shade of the season with this casual smart polo

Find your nearest store

Textured polo £14

Navy jumper with a snowy scene featuring a snowman dressed as a circus ringmaster, with the wording 'The greatest snowman'

Let it snow(man)!

Get ready for Christmas Jumper Day, 13 December, with this tongue-in-cheek design that's sure to make everyone smile

Find your nearest store

The Greatest Snowman jumper £18

Hooded parka-style zip-up coat with multi pockets

Wrap it up

The Beast from the East doesn't stand a chance with this cosy padded coat

Find your nearest store

Brown parka £55

Complete the look

Grey zip-neck jumper

Lambswool jumper

£24

Navy jumper with maroon yoke and a thin white and maroon stripe across chest and arms

Soft touch stripe jumper

£12.50

Red T-shirt featuring a mock beard and santa suit design

Santa T-shirt

£7

Long sleeve navy shirt with white buttons

Navy Oxford shirt

£15

Follow F&F for the latest news and inspiration

Find store details, facilities and opening hours

Subject to availability, selected stores only.

Find your nearest store