Privacy policy and cookies

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our updated privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

You are offline. Some functionality may be unavailable.
Tesco logo
Groceries
F&F Clothing

Kids' clothing

Colour and sparkle are in this season with our multi checks and Christmas outfits

Find your nearest store
Jumper 1 is red with black and white stripe on arms, with Rudolph wearing sunglasses. Jumper 2 is red with white snowflakes, with Christmas tree and 3D novelty Rudolph. Jumper 3 is white with gold antlers, black eyelashes, mouth and red pom pom nose. Jumper 4 is white with furry Rudolph face and gold antlers.

Christmas jumpers left to right: from £12 | from £10 | from £10 | from £10

Pop in-store to get the look

Red and navy check pinafore with some white lines, worn with long sleeve black turtle necktop

Red and navy pinafore and top set

from £14

Red and white check pinafore with some navy lines, worn with long sleeve red top and white tights

Red and white pinafore, top and tights set

from £12

Sleeveless jumpsuit with 3 brown buttons and thin vertical stripe patterned fabric

Black jumpsuit

from £14

Navy and red check shirt Dress is long sleeved, red, navy and white tartan, with frill detail across chest and top of arms

Check shirt and tartan dress

Shirt from £7 | Dress from £8

Explore Kids' New In
Cap sleeve, black sequin dress. Sleeveless navy dress with 3 chiffon-style layers with sequin edges, comes with a navy shrug with 1 button

Party girls

Outfits to take them from family dos to New Year countdowns

Find your nearest store

Black sequin dress from £18 | Navy dress and shrug set from £14

Jumper 1 is long sleeved, red with micro white hearts and a white snowy reindeer scene. Jumper 2 is long sleeved with red and white stripes, red edging and a cute reindeer face

Christmas cuties

Your little elves will look especially sweet in a festive palette of red and white

Find your nearest store

Christmas jumpers from £8

White fairy dress with wings; stripey shepherd costume with matching headdress; shiny gold star costume with star print; white angel dress with angel wings; white fleece sheep onesie with sheep head hood

Casting call

Whether they're an angel or sheep number 3, they'll steal the show in our nativity costumes

Find your nearest store

Fairy £10 | Shepherd £10 | Star £8 | Angel £10 | Sheep £10

Complete the look

Ochre padded coat

from £18

Khaki zip-up coat with black shoulders

Khaki padded coat

from £16

Rust parka

from £18

Open front coat in blush red faux fur

Blush faux fur coat

from £22

Kit them out for school

Our top quality uniforms come with a 100-day guarantee.

Follow F&F for the latest news and inspiration

Find store details, facilities and opening hours

Subject to availability, selected stores only.

Find your nearest store