FAQ: SIM free and pay as you go mobile phone products
Here’s everything you need to know when buying SIM free and pay as you go mobile phone products. Please also see our deliveries FAQ for SIM free and pay as you go mobile phone products.
FAQs
- Can I use my Clubcard vouchers
-
No, not at the moment but we are working hard to change our systems so that Clubcard vouchers can be used in the future.
- An item I want is out of stock, how can I find out when it comes back into stock?
-
Unfortunately, there is no way to check this. While our customer service team is always happy to help, they don’t have any further stock information than you’ll find online.
- I have not received a confirmation email after I placed my order?
-
Please sign into Account and click on ‘Your Orders’. If your order has been placed it will show an order number and expected delivery date.
If your order isn’t showing, please check your basket:
- Items still in there? – Your order hasn’t been checked out. Please just enter your payment details and click ‘place order’.
- No items in your basket? – Please get in touch with our customer services team using the relevant number or email on the Contact us page.
- How do I get a VAT invoice?
-
If you need a VAT invoice, please contact our customer services team.
Please be advised that due to UK VAT law Tesco can only provide a VAT invoice within 30 days from the date of order. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
- What if I think the item might be damaged or faulty?
-
If your item is faulty or damaged, please take a look at our Returns policy and refunds.
Visit our product support guides and get plenty of troubleshooting tips and answers to FAQs on selected products from the manufacturers.
If that doesn’t solve the problem, please contact customer services using the details on the Contact us page.
- How do I return a product?
-
If you’d like to know how to return an item, please take a look at our Returns policy and refunds.
- How do I cancel my order?
-
You can cancel a delivery order within 15 minutes of placing it.
To cancel your order, please follow the steps below:
- Go to ‘Your Orders’, find the order and select ‘View order’.
- On the next page, select ‘Cancel order’.
- On the next page, just follow the instructions.
If you have any problems, please contact our customer services team on 0800 323 4050 or 0330 123 4050 from a mobile.
- How do I change my delivery address?
-
Unfortunately, you cannot change your delivery address after placing an order.
- How do I change my delivery date?
-
Unfortunately, you cannot change your delivery date after placing an order.
- Why has my order been refunded/cancelled?
-
If you’d like to know why this has happened, please contact our Customer Service team using the relevant number or email address on the Contact us page.
- Where is my refund?
-
If you have any queries regarding any refunds which you should have received then please contact the customer services team.
Details for contacting customer services can be found on the Contact us page.
- How long will it take to receive a refund?
-
If you have contacted the Customer Service Centre to arrange a refund back onto your payment card, and we have received the product back at our warehouse, it will usually take 3-5 business days for the refund to appear in your account.