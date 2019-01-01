Petrol Station FAQ

Where is my nearest Tesco Petrol Filling Station?

The best way to find your nearest Tesco Petrol Filling Station is to use our store locator. We have over 600 Tesco Petrol Filling Stations across the UK, simply select your nearest store to see what services they offer.

I am unhappy with the service provided in a Tesco Petrol Filling Station. Who can I report this to?

We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused. In the first instance, please ask for the Store Manager or the Petrol Filling Station Manager and give them your feedback. If you’re still unhappy, please visit the contact us page and let our Customer Service team know.

I am disabled and need help to fuel my car. What do I need to do?

To get help with refuelling, sound your horn (or turn on your hazard warning lights) and make sure your blue badge is clearly visible through the front windscreen.

I don’t have any method of payment with me and I’ve already filled up. What should I do?

Please go into our kiosk and one of our colleagues will help you to fill out a “No means of payment” form, and you have 7 days to pay the full amount at any Tesco site.

I accidentally left the petrol station without paying, what should I do?

If this happens, we do inform the police that you’ve not paid for your fuel. Please come back as soon as you can to pay and we’ll let the police know that you’ve paid us.

What are the guidelines for filling up jerry cans and other portable containers with fuel?

Only authorised plastic or metal containers can be used.

The maximum capacity for a plastic container is 10 litres.

The maximum capacity for a metal container is 20 litres.

Petrol containers should be marked or labelled with the words: “PETROL” and “HIGHLY FLAMMABLE”, a hazard warning sign and the capacity in litres. They should also have the manufacturer’s name and the date and month of manufacture.

Customers can fill a maximum of 2 containers of petrol.

The maximum amount that can be legally stored by a private individual, without formally notifying the Petroleum Enforcement Authority is 30 litres.

How do I report a fuel spillage on the forecourt?

If there’s been a fuel spillage on the petrol station forecourt, please inform a colleague in the kiosk. If the kiosk isn’t staffed at the time, please let the in-store Customer Service Desk know.

Why don’t Tesco Petrol Filling Stations sell Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG)?

We did start selling LPG in 2004, but withdrew it in 2011 due to a lack of demand.

Why don’t you offer a super diesel?

We’re always reviewing our fuel offering and believe that our regular diesel fuel already offers a great combination of performance and value.

What are the benefits of using Tesco Momentum99?

Momentum 99 contains a special blend of additives to help keep the fuel system clean and working at its best. Additionally, the higher octane level (99 compared to 95 for regular unleaded petrol) gives improved overall engine performance for those cars that are able to take advantage (generally sportier models).

Which Tesco Petrol Filling Stations sell Momentum99?

Most Tesco Petrol Filling Stations across England, Scotland and Wales stock Momentum99, but please check store locator for details.

Why don’t you sell Tesco Momentum99 in Northern Ireland?

We don’t currently have a supply terminal that is able to produce our high octane base fuel to blend with our exclusive additives in Northern Ireland.

Do you water down your fuel?

No, we don’t add extra water to our fuel, only additives. Water is present in all fuels, but this is regulated to a certain specification BS EN 228: 2012 for Unleaded and BS EN 590:2013 for diesel. The water occurs naturally as part of the refining and distribution process.

Why do you need additives in fuel?

We have two different types of additives in fuel. These are to make sure the fuel meets British Standards specification and to help engine performance.

How much is your petrol/diesel at my local Tesco Petrol Filling Station?

Please visit your local store as prices change often so any price we listed here may be out of date by the time you visit the petrol station.

Are there certain standards for fuel in the UK?

All fuel sold in the UK must conform to the same British Standards. For reference, they are BS EN 228:2012 for Unleaded and BS EN 590: 2013 for diesel. With base fuel the same standard across the country, the difference between retailers then comes down to the additives that are blended into the base fuels before going into tankers and off to the forecourt. We can’t comment on other retailers, but can tell you that we blend additives into all of our fuels: Tesco Unleaded, Tesco Diesel and Tesco Momentum99.

How much ethanol is in Tesco petrol?

Under UK legislation, large fuel producers have a mandatory obligation to use a certain percentage of fuel from renewable sources. The renewable fuel used in petrol is ethanol, typically produced from sugar or starch crops such as sugar cane and maize. Dependent on location and supplier, UK petrol contains between 0 and 5 percent ethanol (produced in compliance to BS EN 288:2012).

Why are some of your competitors cheaper than Tesco?

Fuel prices are based on a number of elements including exchange rates, oil barrel prices and price of fuel additives. Our Petrol Filling Stations offer our meal deal and convenience items at the same price as the main store and, of course, you earn Clubcard points when you by fuel and shop with us at Tesco Petrol Filling Stations.

Why are some Tesco Petrol Filling Stations more expensive than others?

Like other major petrol retailers in the UK, we don’t have one national price for fuel, but we work hard to be competitive in all areas including the services and ranges offered within our kiosks and forecourts.

Do I have to remove my motorbike helmet in the kiosk?

Tesco policy is that motorcyclists should remove their helmets when entering the kiosk if requested by colleagues.

Why was I asked to dismount my bike when refuelling?

Tesco policy is that motorcyclists and their passengers should dismount when refuelling their bike for safety reasons.

What car wash facilities do you provide at Tesco Petrol Filling Stations?

The facilities available are dependent on the station you’re visiting, but we offer excellent choices including Tesco hand car wash, rollover car wash and jet wash. Check our store locator to see if there’s a car wash at your local store.

The car wash at my local Tesco Petrol Filling Station isn’t working. Who should I report this to?

We’re sorry for the inconvenience. Please let our colleagues in the kiosk know that there’s a problem and they’ll arrange to have the car wash fixed as soon as possible.

Your car wash has damaged my car, what should I do?

If you’re at the store, you can report the problem at the store’s Customer Service Desk and they’ll help you fill in a Vehicle Damage Report. Alternatively, please visit the contact us page and our Customer Service team will be able to help you.

Why don’t you provide free air and water at Tesco Petrol Filling Stations?

The small charge for air and water helps to cover the cost of operating and maintaining our machines to a very high standard, making sure they’re available for all our customers to use.

I’ve put the wrong fuel in my car – what can I do?

If you’re still in a Tesco Petrol Filling Station, please don’t turn on the ignition or try to start the engine: this will circulate the fuel and increase the risk of damage to your engine. Please speak to a member of staff and they’ll be able to help you. If you’re away from our forecourt, you can call AA Fuel Assist yourself on 0800 048 3345 from a landline or 0330 1027528 from a mobile, quoting ‘AA Tesco’ to receive a discount.

Can I earn Clubcard points at Tesco Petrol Filling Stations?

Yes, you can earn 1 point for every £2 spent on fuel within our Tesco Petrol Filling Stations and 1 point for every £1 spent in the kiosk on qualifying purchases other than fuel. Tesco Bank customers can also get more Clubcard points.

Which payment cards can be used at PayatPump?

We accept all UK-registered chip and pin cards, except for Visa Electron

What fuel cards do you accept?

TWe accept the following fuel cards at our kiosks: fuelGenie

UK Fuels

Keyfuels (purple card only)

Allstar

Can I use the Tesco Pay+ app at Tesco Petrol Filling Stations?

Yes, you can use it in the kiosks of all Tesco Petrol Filling Stations nationwide. It’s not currently available for use on PayatPump machines.

What’s the maximum spend at PayatPump?

You can fill up with a maximum of £99 of fuel using PayatPump. There’s no maximum spend when paying at our kiosks.

Can I use money off coupons at PayatPump?

You can’t use coupons at PayatPump, but they can be used in our kiosks.

Do you accept contactless payment at your Petrol Filling Stations?