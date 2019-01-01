Tesco Baby Club FAQs
FAQs
- How has Tesco Baby Club changed?
-
Tesco Baby Club is becoming part of the Tesco Clubcard family. All emails and mailers you receive through the post will be sent as part of Clubcard rather than from Tesco Baby Club, this means we can better personalise the coupons and information you receive.
- How do I keep receiving information about baby product offers and services?
-
Simply scan your Clubcard when you buy baby products in-store or online. You will also need to opt-in to receive messages from us.
- How do I manage what communication I receive?
-
We will only send relevant offers and news about our products and services if you have agreed to receive them. It’s easy to change your mind though. If you want to stop (or start) receiving information from us, you can update your details by following the steps below:
Online:
- Log in to your Tesco online account
- Click on “Marketing communications”
- Click on “Yes please” to opt in to marketing communications from Tesco
- How do I get a Tesco Clubcard?
-
Signing up for a Tesco.com account is quick and easy. You’ll automatically be allocated a Tesco Clubcard number. Find out more.
- What will happen with my data?
-
Any data held within Tesco Baby Club will be deleted on 22nd February. If you are a Tesco Clubcard holder and continue to shop with us, your data will be held securely by Tesco. View our privacy policy.
Still need help?
If you need more help regarding Tesco Baby Club, please get in touch by calling us on 0800 085 3587.