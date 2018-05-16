More than a bunch of flowers
Whether their favourite blooms are roses, lilies or gerberas, you can pick the perfect bunch in one of our stores. To keep them looking lovely for as long as possible, here are a few top tips from our expert florists
Always wash your vase
Before putting flowers in, use a cap full of bleach and warm water to kill any bacteria, then let it dry naturally
Change the water
Use 3 parts cold water to 1 part warm – as flowers will absorb it more quickly. Change every 2–3 days for fresh flowers
Cut stems
Cut by 1 inch on a diagonal. The bigger surface area means they can absorb more water
Add sugar to the water
Adding 2–3 teaspoons will help feed your flowers after they're cut