By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

More than a bunch of flowers

Whoever cheers up your day, brighten theirs with a beautiful bouquet

A beautiful way to say thank you

Whether their favourite blooms are roses, lilies or gerberas, you can pick the perfect bunch in one of our stores. To keep them looking lovely for as long as possible, here are a few top tips from our expert florists

Find your nearest store

Always wash your vase

Before putting flowers in, use a cap full of bleach and warm water to kill any bacteria, then let it dry naturally

"My neighbour buys me flowers on Mother's Day, even though she's not my daughter. I'm always so touched she thinks of me"

Dawn, Lincolnshire. Cerise Kisses £5

Change the water

Use 3 parts cold water to 1 part warm – as flowers will absorb it more quickly. Change every 2–3 days for fresh flowers

"My mum puts presents away 'for best' and you never see them again. But flowers get pride of place. I even get a WhatsApp every time a new flower opens"

Rob, Oxfordshire. Fondant Fancy £20

Cut stems

Cut by 1 inch on a diagonal. The bigger surface area means they can absorb more water

A glass act – show off your blooms in a statement vase

Ombre weighted vase £10 | Silver barrel vase £10

Add sugar to the water

Adding 2–3 teaspoons will help feed your flowers after they're cut

Pick a bouquet in-store

Find your nearest store and see what's blooming

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here