Vegetarian Christmas food

Whether you're completely plant-based, trying to reduce, or somewhere in between, we've got everything you need for a meat-free festive feast

The main event

Bring family and friends together with marvellously meat-free mains

Looking for traditional mains?

If you're catering to all this Christmas, we still have all the festive classics

Starters

Arrange a sharing platter or whip up some light bites to start

And the rest...

Sides and veg

It's not Christmas dinner without piles of potatoes, scrumptious stuffing and veg roasted to perfection!

Condiments and sauces

No matter what you're serving, we've got the perfect pairings for your festive feast

Party food

Stock up for the season of celebrations with moreish bites, serving platters and canapés

Something for afters

Desserts

From mince pies to the classic Christmas pud, there's always room for something sweet

Cheese and crackers

Serve up a mouthwatering cheese board, perfect for sharing – if you have to!

Most forgotten items

Make sure your toys have batteries and your bins have liners with our handy list

Christmas breakfast

Start the day off in style with the ultimate breakfast spread

Cooking and dining

Cookware

Make the most of your Christmas grocery order and get your roasting tray with your potatoes!

Table dressing

Enjoy your meal in style with these festive finishing touches, from crackers to napkins and table covers

Recipes

10 vegan Christmas recipes

Give these stunning vegetable mains, decadent desserts and edible gifts a go

10 vegetarian Christmas main courses

From the classic nut roast to savoury cheesecake, whip up a show-stopping vegetarian main for your festivities

