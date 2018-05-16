By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ultimate Christmas turkey guide

Buying a turkey

This Christmas, you may be having a different number of guests, or perhaps you're doing Christmas dinner for the first time. Whatever your plans for the big day, we can help you choose the best bird for your festive table

Whole turkeys from £10

With its glorious golden-brown skin, an impressive whole turkey gives you the choice of both breast and leg meat. It's the ideal option for large families, or will give you leftovers for a Boxing Day curry or chunky sandwiches

Last order date for fresh turkeys

Our fresh turkeys are part of our popular Festive Food to Order range and must be ordered by 11.45pm, 14 December. But try and order as soon as you can, before they run out!

Prepared turkeys from £5

Save time and hassle with a prepared turkey joint. They cook faster than a whole turkey and are easier to carve, leaving you more time to have festive fun with your loved ones

Freshness guarantee

Our Festive Food to Order fresh turkeys are guaranteed to last until 26 December, as long as they're stored correctly. Always store your fresh turkey at the bottom of the fridge, making sure the temperature is no more than 4°C. Keep the bird in its original packaging and if you want to freeze it, do this as soon as possible – definitely no later than the use by date

Turkey crowns from £10

Without legs and wings, a crown is easier to carve and is perfect if you just want succulent white meat. They're great for smaller get-togethers, or if you're planning on serving a choice of mains

What size turkey should I buy?

As a general rule, allow about 450g (raw weight) of turkey per person. If you want plenty of leftovers or know there are some big eaters, allow 500–600g per person

Weight range (kg) Approximate servings Approximate cooking time
2.50-4.496-102hrs 10mins-2hrs 50mins
4.50-5.9911-142hrs 50mins-3hrs 44mins
6.00-7.4915-183hrs 45mins-4hrs 14mins
7.50-9.0019-224hrs 15mins-4hrs 45mins

Alternative showstopping mains

If you're undecided about serving turkey or want another star main, how about an aromatic herb-encrusted shoulder of lamb, juicy pork encased in crisp crackling, or a salmon Wellington wrapped in buttery pastry?

Inspiration for your Christmas dinner

Our Christmas food page has tempting ideas for starters, trimmings and desserts

More from our ultimate Christmas turkey guide

Get top turkey tips and essential know-how to help you prepare for the big day

How to cook a turkey

We've great advice to help you cook the perfect roasted bird – a must for first-time turkey chefs

How to carve a turkey

Our top tips will show you how to carve your turkey simply and safely

Top turkey recipes

From a classic roast to turkey Chelsea buns, we've lots of ingenious ways to transform your bird

