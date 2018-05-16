Buying a turkey
This Christmas, you may be having a different number of guests, or perhaps you're doing Christmas dinner for the first time. Whatever your plans for the big day, we can help you choose the best bird for your festive table
Last order date for fresh turkeys
Our fresh turkeys are part of our popular Festive Food to Order range and must be ordered by 11.45pm, 14 December. But try and order as soon as you can, before they run out!
Freshness guarantee
Our Festive Food to Order fresh turkeys are guaranteed to last until 26 December, as long as they're stored correctly. Always store your fresh turkey at the bottom of the fridge, making sure the temperature is no more than 4°C. Keep the bird in its original packaging and if you want to freeze it, do this as soon as possible – definitely no later than the use by date
What size turkey should I buy?
As a general rule, allow about 450g (raw weight) of turkey per person. If you want plenty of leftovers or know there are some big eaters, allow 500–600g per person
|Weight range (kg)
|Approximate servings
|Approximate cooking time
|2.50-4.49
|6-10
|2hrs 10mins-2hrs 50mins
|4.50-5.99
|11-14
|2hrs 50mins-3hrs 44mins
|6.00-7.49
|15-18
|3hrs 45mins-4hrs 14mins
|7.50-9.00
|19-22
|4hrs 15mins-4hrs 45mins
