We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

The Homecare Shop

Everything you need to make caring for your home simple and easy

Better Baskets

Helping you make better choices to care for your home

Wash colder

Washing at 20° instead of 40° can save up to 60% on your washing machine energy bill. That's why these PODS® and gels are designed to clean brilliantly, even in a cold wash.

Shop now

Less and better packaging

Persil bottles are recyclable* and made with recycled plastic. Wash at 30⁰C eco, instead of a 60⁰C cotton cycle, to save up to 60% on your energy bill. *Excludes labels

Shop Persil

Biodegradable wipes

Made from plant-based fibres, it has all the power of Dettol in a biodegradable wipe

Shop Dettol wipes

Reusable and refillable

Cif Power and Shine refill uses 75% less plastic vs the 700ml spray bottle and reduces 80% of trucks on the road. And it uses 100% biodegradable fragrance.

Shop Cif Kitchen and Bathroom
Find out more

Know the symptoms of bowel cancer?

See the symptoms on our Luxury Soft toilet roll packs, in-store from 17/10

The perfect wash

Caring for our clothes can make them last longer. Try this powerful washing routine to keep your clothes clean and smelling fresh all day long!

Step 1: Choose the perfect detergent

Doing laundry has never been easier with PODS® that clean brilliantly, even in a cold wash

Shop detergents

Step 2: Add fabric conditioner

While your detergent cleans, your fabric conditioner gives your clothes long-lasting freshness and keeps them soft

Shop conditioners

Step 3: Boost freshness

Want that freshness to last even longer? Just add in-wash scent boosters to every wash.

Shop scent beads

Step 4: Remove stains and rewear

Use Vanish’s superior technology to double the life of your clothes so you can rewear them again and again – helping reduce your environmental footprint

Shop stain removers

Peter ter Kulve - President, Home Care Unilever

"Clean Future is how Unilever Home Care is fundamentally changing the way that some of the world’s most well-known cleaning and laundry products are created, manufactured and packaged"

Shop Unilever

Finish Ultimate

Shop Finish to save water

Through simple changes like using dishwashers and avoiding pre-rinsing, we can ensure that water isn't needlessly wasted

Shop now

Spend Less with Tesco

Browse our top-quality products at great prices

Luxury Soft toilet roll

For softness and strength everytime

Shop now

Springforce

Household staples that make looking after your home easy

Shop now

Tesco

A range of laundry and cleaning products you can count on

Shop now

Tesco Eco Active Refills

Reduce single-use plastic when you choose our cleaning refills

Shop now

Tesco fridge and freezer bags

Keep your food fresher for longer in your fridge, freezer or on the go

Shop food bags

Top brands

Shop products loved by customers like you

Dylon Colour Catcher

Made from 100% naturally-derived fibres, these laundry sheets protect against colour run accidents and provide colour protection when washing a mixed load

Shop Colour Catcher

Domestos bleach

Domestos bottles are 100% recyclable with the cap on! They are also made of 50% PCR, while the bleach itself disintegrates into salt and water.

Shop Domestos

Bloo

Clean and protect your toilet from tank to bowl with powerful limescale removal and fresh fragrances

Shop Bloo

Get even more value at Tesco

Helping you spend less with us

Clubcard Prices

Unlock the power to lower prices with your Clubcard

See Clubcard Prices

Aldi Price Match

We have price matched 100s of products, including big brands ††

Tell me more

Low Everyday Prices

Get low prices every day on everyday essentials

Find low prices
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here