Festive Food to Order coming soon

Ordering is easy
Order your Festive Food to Order products online. It's simple to do – here's how...
1. Browse
Look through our full Festive Food to Order range online
2. Book
Book a delivery or Click+Collect slot – it must be between the 20–24 December. Delivery Saver customers can order from 7am, 13 November. Non-Delivery Saver customers can order from 7am, 20 November. All ordering closes at 11.45pm, 14 December
3. Order
Add your Festive Food to Order items to your basket alongside your weekly shop. To secure your slot, make sure you check out within 2 hours of booking it. You can still add and amend Festive Food to Order products after you check out, up until 11.45pm, 14 December
4. Receive your order
Deliveries will arrive at homes between 20–23 December, and at selected stores on 24 December. Click+Collect orders can be collected between 20–23 December
FAQs
How do I order the Festive Food to Order range?
You need to have a slot booked between the 20–24 December. You can then start adding Festive Food to Order items to your basket. Just remember to check out to secure your slot and your pre-ordered products before 14 December. Also remember to check out any changes you make to your order, so all the items in your basket are saved.
I checked out with Festive Food to Order but it's now showing as unavailable?
If you check out with a Festive Food to Order product before the 14 December, don't worry, it'll be reserved for you. Products will show as unavailable after 14 December, which is the deadline to check out Festive Food to Order items.
I want to amend my order, will my Festive Food to Order drop out?
You can still amend items in your order. Festive Food to Order products will only drop out of your basket if you remove them. Make sure to check out to save your changes!
How do I know what products are in the Festive Food to Order range?
All products in the range will have the message 'Part of the Festive Food to Order range' above their description on the website.
I can't see many Festive Food to Order items available?
Our Festive Food to Order range is extremely popular and is only available to order for a few weeks, while stocks last. If you miss out, there should still be plenty to choose from in our other Christmas food ranges.