Turkey cooking guide

Whatever your plans for the big day, we've got the perfect turkey and the essential turkey know-how to help you prepare for the big day

Whole turkeys

Enough for everyone

A whole roast turkey makes an impressive centrepiece. We've a great range of sizes, with some turkeys already basted and filled with stuffing.

Weight range (kg)Approx. no. of servingsApprox. cooking time
2.5–4.496–102hrs 10mins–2hrs 50mins
4.50–5.9911–142hrs 50mins–3hrs 44mins
6.00–7.4915–183hrs 45mins–4hrs 14mins
7.50–9.0019–224hrs 15mins–4hrs 45mins

Turkey crowns

Perfect for smaller dos

Without the legs, turkey crowns are easier to carve and are great for smaller get-togethers, or if you're serving up a choice of mains.

Weight range (kg)Approx. no. of servingsApprox. cooking time 
1.20–2.293–71hr 59mins–2hrs 20mins
2.30–3.198–112hrs 21mins–2hrs 48mins
3.20–4.0912–152hrs 29mins–3hrs 7mins

Food hygiene tips

Helping you prepare your turkey safely this Christmas

Storing your turkey

Keep your turkey cold until you’re ready to cook – below 4°C to be safe. Store in the bottom of the fridge, or if you want to freeze it, do so as soon as possible – definitely no later than the use by date.

Defrosting your turkey

Always defrost your turkey in the fridge, never at room temperature. It’ll usually be done in 24-48 hours, but a larger bird could take longer. Check the packaging for info specific to your turkey.

Preparing your turkey

When prepping, keep your hands, utensils and surfaces clean. Use separate equipment for raw food, and there’s no need to wash raw meat, as cooking it properly will kill any bacteria.

How to cook a turkey

First, preheat the oven to gas mark 4, 180°C, fan 160°C. For whole birds, remove any giblets from the neck (simmer these in a flavour-packed stock as the basis for your gravy) and bring to room temperature up to an hour before cooking (30 minutes for smaller joints)

Stuffing

If your turkey is not already stuffed, it’s safer to cook the stuffing separately. Fill the cavity instead with woody herbs (such as bay, rosemary and thyme) or halved citrus fruits to infuse the meat while it cooks. Roll your stuffing mix into individual balls and cook on a roasting tray or press into an oven dish, then bake until golden

During cooking

Baste the meat roughly every 40 minutes with any juices in the tray. Refer to the specific instructions on the pack for when to cover your bird with foil in order to get optimum results. That way you will ensure you get succulent moist meat covered with deliciously browned skin

Timings

Cooking times for crowns and whole birds are calculated by weight (small joints have a fixed time). Use the tables above as a guide, but always follow the pack instructions for an exact cooking time

How to check

A kitchen thermometer inserted into the thickest parts of the leg, avoiding the bone, should reach 75°C. Or, if you don’t have a thermometer, the juices should run clear when pierced in the same place. If the juices are pink, return it to the oven for another 15 mins or until the juices are clear

Let it rest

Once you’ve taken your bird or joint out of the oven, cover loosely with foil and rest for 30 minutes – or up to an hour for a whole bird – to allow the juices to reabsorb back into the meat. During this time you can finish off your sides

How to carve a turkey

1. Carefully remove legs

Using a sharp knife, carefully remove the legs by carving through the natural joint between the leg and breast.

2. Separate the drumsticks

Separate the drumstick from the thigh – feel for the joint and carefully cut through with the point of the knife.

3. Cut thigh and drumstick

Cut the thigh in half or slice the meat parallel to the bone. Keep the drumsticks whole or carve down the length.

4. Carve the breast meat

Hold your knife at a slight angle and carve the breast meat diagonally downwards. Arrange the slices and serve.

