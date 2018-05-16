Turkey cooking guide
Whatever your plans for the big day, we've got the perfect turkey and the essential turkey know-how to help you prepare for the big day
Whole turkeys
|Weight range (kg)
|Approx. no. of servings
|Approx. cooking time
|2.5–4.49
|6–10
|2hrs 10mins–2hrs 50mins
|4.50–5.99
|11–14
|2hrs 50mins–3hrs 44mins
|6.00–7.49
|15–18
|3hrs 45mins–4hrs 14mins
|7.50–9.00
|19–22
|4hrs 15mins–4hrs 45mins
Turkey crowns
|Weight range (kg)
|Approx. no. of servings
|Approx. cooking time
|1.20–2.29
|3–7
|1hr 59mins–2hrs 20mins
|2.30–3.19
|8–11
|2hrs 21mins–2hrs 48mins
|3.20–4.09
|12–15
|2hrs 29mins–3hrs 7mins
Food hygiene tips
Helping you prepare your turkey safely this Christmas
How to cook a turkey
First, preheat the oven to gas mark 4, 180°C, fan 160°C. For whole birds, remove any giblets from the neck (simmer these in a flavour-packed stock as the basis for your gravy) and bring to room temperature up to an hour before cooking (30 minutes for smaller joints)