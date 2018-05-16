By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Plan the ultimate staycation

If you're staying at home this summer, here's how to make the most of it

Enjoy the best bits of summer at home

From camping in the garden to throwing your own festival

Camping. Or should we say glamping?

With a loo and hot shower just steps away, camping in the garden's more appealing than the great outdoors. Just pitch your tent, get your marshmallows and enjoy a night under the stars

Shop camping

You'll be coming back for s'more

Sandwich perfectly-roasted marshmallows and a chunk of your fave choc between 2 biscuits for a classic campfire treat

Summer of sport

Re-watching iconic tennis matches or relishing the return of footie? Make it an occasion with fantastic food and nibbles

Shop summer of sport

Festival vibes

From the living room main stage to the patio chill zone, put on a fabulous festival. Choose your own musical lineup, dress to impress and go wild with decorations

Shop festival essentials

Raise the bar

There'll be no endless queue for the beer tent this year. Set up your own bar with a few signature serves. Whether that's summery Aperol spritz or G&T with a twist

5 holiday rituals recreated

Little things to bring that holiday feeling home

Put on a breakfast buffet

Whether it's cereal, fruit or a cooked breakfast, make a morning of it. Make sure there's lots of coffee and good chat

Bring out the board games

Find a new favourite or dig out some classics. There's something for everyone to stay entertained all night

Shop board games

Lazy days with a good book

It may not be by the pool, but there's nothing better than chilling out with a new novel

Shop books

Peruse the cocktail menu

Mix up a pitcher of your favourite cocktail to sip under the sun. Don't forget colourful garnishes and funky glasses to transport you straight to the tropics

Shop spirits

Pretend you're a beach volleyball pro

Improvise a court with a homemade net (a sheet across 2 chairs perhaps) and use any soft ball. Bikini, trunks and caps optional

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here