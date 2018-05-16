By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hamper how-to

Want to make someone feel really special this Christmas? You can't go wrong with a tailor-made basket of goodies...

Stick to a budget

Before you start buying items for your hamper, decide how much you'd like to spend and stick to it. It's easy to get carried away, but you don't want the basket to look cramped. Be selective and remember that it's OK to leave space between items. Less is more!

Pick a theme

For example, if you're putting together a gift for a coffee lover, fill your hamper with products that complement your theme. Chocolate and coffee is a good pairing, so a Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Nut Tray and a tin of Tesco Finest Luxury Belgian biscuits would be great choices

Choose food that lasts

Ambient products such as jams, chutneys or a mini panettone will keep well in a hamper. If you want to include gifts like cheese, make sure they're well wrapped and put them in at the last minute

Presentation is everything

To make your hamper look good, go for pretty packaging and interesting shapes – like a gorgeous tin of Tesco Finest Mince Pie Filled Cookies. Scrunched-up newspaper on the bottom will give height, then cover with a shredded filler, and place the largest item in the middle

Quality wines and spirits

Make their favourite tipple the hamper star

Chilled snacks and treats

Store these well before adding at the last minute

Store cupboard goodies

Pick something delicious that looks good too

Bows and tissue paper

Make your hamper beautiful with a few accessories

Made with love

What can you make with a pack of marzipan? Try these 3 simple yet impressive gifts

Cherry Bakewell bark

Channel all the flavour of a cherry Bakewell in this pretty chocolate bark. With just four ingredients, it's so easy to make – simply melt, swirl, top and chill! If you're struggling to think of a gift for a loved one, then this chocolatey treat is definitely a good idea

Marzipan chocolate chip cookies

For a speedy Christmas treat or last-minute edible gift idea, try these marzipan and chocolate chip cookies, made with just three ingredients. Add marzipan to ready-to-bake dough, scatter with orange zest and pop in the oven – it's that easy

Chocolate marzipan truffles

Need a last-minute gift idea? Delight chocolate-lovers with these homemade marzipan and chocolate truffles that are so easy to make. Decorate with chopped pistachios, coconut or edible glitter for a wonderfully festive treat

