We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Great nights in
Delivery Saver
Household
Facial Tissue & Hand Wipes
Hand Wipes, Towels & Antibacterial Tissues
Hand Wipes, Towels & Antibacterial Tissues
Showing
1 to 5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
2 Categories
Filter by
Hand Wipes
(1)
Filter by
Antibacterial
Tissues
(4)
2 Brands
Filter by
Kleenex
(4)
Filter by
Cushelle
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Kleenex 40 Water Fresh Antibacterial Wet Wipes
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 08/09/2021 until 29/09/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Antibacterial Tissues
shelf
£
2.00
£
5.00
/100sht
Add Kleenex 40 Water Fresh Antibacterial Wet Wipes
Add
add Kleenex 40 Water Fresh Antibacterial Wet Wipes to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 08/09/2021 until 29/09/2021
Clubcard Price
Kleenex 12 Water Fresh Antibacterial Wet Wipes
50p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 01/09/2021 until 21/09/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Antibacterial Tissues
shelf
£
1.00
£
8.34
/100sht
Add Kleenex 12 Water Fresh Antibacterial Wet Wipes
Add
add Kleenex 12 Water Fresh Antibacterial Wet Wipes to basket
50p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 01/09/2021 until 21/09/2021
Clubcard Price
Kleenex Allergy Comfort Water Fresh Wipes X40
Write a review
£
2.00
£
5.00
/100sht
Add Kleenex Allergy Comfort Water Fresh Wipes X40
Add
add Kleenex Allergy Comfort Water Fresh Wipes X40 to basket
Cushelle Protect Antibacterial Tissues 10 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Antibacterial Tissues
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
2.00
£
0.02
/each
Add Cushelle Protect Antibacterial Tissues 10 Pack
Add
add Cushelle Protect Antibacterial Tissues 10 Pack to basket
Low Everyday Price
Kleenex Hygienic Hand Towels 3Ply 3Ply, 96 Sheets
Write a review
Rest of
Antibacterial Tissues
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
3.00
£
3.13
/100sht
Add Kleenex Hygienic Hand Towels 3Ply 3Ply, 96 Sheets
Add
add Kleenex Hygienic Hand Towels 3Ply 3Ply, 96 Sheets to basket
Low Everyday Price
Showing
1 to 5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Household
(5)
Facial Tissue & Hand Wipes
(5)
Hand Wipes, Towels & Antibacterial Tissues
(5)
Hand Wipes
(1)
Antibacterial Tissues
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Kleenex
(4)
Cushelle
(1)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Great nights in
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close