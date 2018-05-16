Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Chocolate, Sweets, Mints & Chewing Gum
Easter Treats & Eggs
Easter Eggs
Easter Eggs
Showing
1-24
of
114 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(30)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Easter Eggs
(114)
22 Brands
Filter by
Cadbury
(36)
Filter by
Lindt
(17)
Filter by
Nestle
(15)
Filter by
Thorntons
(7)
Filter by
Maltesers
(5)
Filter by
Mars
(5)
Filter by
Ferrero
(4)
Filter by
Galaxy
(4)
Filter by
Celebrations
(2)
Filter by
Green &
Black's
(2)
Filter by
Kinder
(2)
Filter by
Kinnerton
(2)
Filter by
M&M's
(2)
Filter by
Terrys
(2)
Filter by
Twix
(2)
Filter by
Aero
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(106)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(106)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(105)
Filter by
No egg
(79)
Filter by
Low salt
(68)
Filter by
No gluten
(45)
Filter by
No soya
(44)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(40)
Filter by
Kosher
(3)
Filter by
Organic
(2)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(114)
Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Egg 455G
Write a review
Rest of
Extra Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
10.00
£
2.20
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Egg 455G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Egg 455G to basket
Paw Patrol Easter Egg & Meal Time Set
Write a review
Rest of
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
shelf
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Paw Patrol Easter Egg & Meal Time Set
Add
add Paw Patrol Easter Egg & Meal Time Set to basket
Ferrero Rocher Easter Egg 275G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Easter Eggs
shelf
£
10.00
£
3.64
/100g
Add Ferrero Rocher Easter Egg 275G
Add
add Ferrero Rocher Easter Egg 275G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Extra Large Easter Egg 515G
Write a review
Rest of
Extra Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
10.00
£
1.95
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Extra Large Easter Egg 515G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Extra Large Easter Egg 515G to basket
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Egg 460G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Easter Eggs
shelf
£
15.00
£
3.27
/100g
Add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Egg 460G
Add
add Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Egg 460G to basket
Thorntons Classic Collection Egg 207G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
4.00
£
1.94
/100g
Add Thorntons Classic Collection Egg 207G
Add
add Thorntons Classic Collection Egg 207G to basket
Green & Black's Dark Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G
Write a review
Rest of
Extra Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
10.00
£
2.90
/100g
Add Green & Black's Dark Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G
Add
add Green & Black's Dark Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G to basket
Green & Black's Milk Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G
Write a review
Rest of
Extra Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
10.00
£
2.90
/100g
Add Green & Black's Milk Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G
Add
add Green & Black's Milk Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G to basket
Maltesers Milk Chocolate Egg With 3 Bags Of Buttons 274G
Write a review
Rest of
Extra Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.83
/100g
Add Maltesers Milk Chocolate Egg With 3 Bags Of Buttons 274G
Add
add Maltesers Milk Chocolate Egg With 3 Bags Of Buttons 274G to basket
Thorntons Milk Chocolate Bunny200g
Write a review
Rest of
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
shelf
£
4.00
£
2.00
/100g
Add Thorntons Milk Chocolate Bunny200g
Add
add Thorntons Milk Chocolate Bunny200g to basket
Thorntons Milk Chocolate Unicorn Egg 151G
Write a review
Rest of
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
shelf
£
2.50
£
1.66
/100g
Add Thorntons Milk Chocolate Unicorn Egg 151G
Add
add Thorntons Milk Chocolate Unicorn Egg 151G to basket
Galaxy Milk Chocolate Egg & Enchanted Milk Chocolate Eggs 234G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.29
/100g
Add Galaxy Milk Chocolate Egg & Enchanted Milk Chocolate Eggs 234G
Add
add Galaxy Milk Chocolate Egg & Enchanted Milk Chocolate Eggs 234G to basket
Bounty Milk Chocolate Egg With 3 Fun Size Bars 263G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.15
/100g
Add Bounty Milk Chocolate Egg With 3 Fun Size Bars 263G
Add
add Bounty Milk Chocolate Egg With 3 Fun Size Bars 263G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg Heads Easter Egg 77G
Write a review
Rest of
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.30
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg Heads Easter Egg 77G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg Heads Easter Egg 77G to basket
Cadbury Mini Egg Chocolate Egg 296G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.02
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Egg Chocolate Egg 296G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Egg Chocolate Egg 296G to basket
Milkybar Small Easter Egg 65G
Write a review
Rest of
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.54
/100g
Add Milkybar Small Easter Egg 65G
Add
add Milkybar Small Easter Egg 65G to basket
Nestle Yorkie Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 336G
Write a review
Rest of
Extra Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.49
/100g
Add Nestle Yorkie Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 336G
Add
add Nestle Yorkie Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 336G to basket
Ferrero Kinder Surprise Special Edition Egg 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
shelf
£
4.00
£
4.00
/100g
Add Ferrero Kinder Surprise Special Edition Egg 100G
Add
add Ferrero Kinder Surprise Special Edition Egg 100G to basket
Nestle Smarties Large Orange Egg 256G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.18
/100g
Add Nestle Smarties Large Orange Egg 256G
Add
add Nestle Smarties Large Orange Egg 256G to basket
Mars Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 141G
Write a review
Rest of
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.71
/100g
Add Mars Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 141G
Add
add Mars Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 141G to basket
Nestle Rolo Large Egg 284G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.06
/100g
Add Nestle Rolo Large Egg 284G
Add
add Nestle Rolo Large Egg 284G to basket
Mars Milk Chocolate Egg With Mars Bar 280G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.08
/100g
Add Mars Milk Chocolate Egg With Mars Bar 280G
Add
add Mars Milk Chocolate Egg With Mars Bar 280G to basket
Maltesers Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 127G
Write a review
Rest of
Small & Medium Easter Eggs
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.79
/100g
Add Maltesers Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 127G
Add
add Maltesers Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Chocolate 127G to basket
Kinder Surprise Giant Egg 220G
Write a review
Rest of
Large Easter Eggs
shelf
£
10.00
£
4.55
/100g
Add Kinder Surprise Giant Egg 220G
Add
add Kinder Surprise Giant Egg 220G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
114 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
4
5
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(30)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(114)
Chocolate, Sweets, Mints & Chewing Gum
(114)
Easter Treats & Eggs
(114)
Easter Eggs
(114)
Filter by
BRAND
Cadbury
(36)
Lindt
(17)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(106)
Vegetarian
(106)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close