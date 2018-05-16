Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Easter
Easter Drinks
Spirits
Spirits
Showing
1-24
of
42 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
4 Categories
Filter by
Gin
(21)
Filter by
Whisky
(11)
Filter by
Vodka
(5)
Filter by
Rum
(5)
35 Brands
Filter by
Other
(4)
Filter by
Greenalls
(3)
Filter by
Tw Kempton
(2)
Filter by
Whyte & Mackay
(2)
Filter by
Bacardi
(1)
Filter by
Beefeater
(1)
Filter by
Bowmore
(1)
Filter by
Buffalo
(1)
Filter by
Captain Morgan
(1)
Filter by
Chivas Regal
(1)
Filter by
Famous Grouse
(1)
Filter by
Finlandia
(1)
Filter by
Gordons
(1)
Filter by
Grants
(1)
Filter by
Greenall's
(1)
Filter by
Havana Club
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(4)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(4)
Filter by
Vegan
(4)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Kosher
(3)
Filter by
No gluten
(3)
Filter by
No egg
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(42)
One Gin 50Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Classic Gin
shelf
£
30.00
£
60.00
/litre
Add One Gin 50Cl
Add
add One Gin 50Cl to basket
Makers Mark Bourbon 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Bourbon, Irish & Imported Whisky
shelf
£
32.00
£
45.72
/litre
Add Makers Mark Bourbon 70Cl
Add
add Makers Mark Bourbon 70Cl to basket
Plymouth Gin 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Classic Gin
shelf
£
25.50
£
36.43
/litre
Add Plymouth Gin 70Cl
Add
add Plymouth Gin 70Cl to basket
Tamnavulin Single Malt Sherry Cask 1L
Write a review
Rest of
Malt Whisky
shelf
£
45.00
£
45.00
/litre
Add Tamnavulin Single Malt Sherry Cask 1L
Add
add Tamnavulin Single Malt Sherry Cask 1L to basket
Chivas Regal Extra Blended Whisky 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Blended Whisky
shelf
£
35.00
£
50.00
/litre
Add Chivas Regal Extra Blended Whisky 70Cl
Add
add Chivas Regal Extra Blended Whisky 70Cl to basket
Jura Journey Malt Whisky 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Spicy Whisky
shelf
£
35.00
£
50.00
/litre
Add Jura Journey Malt Whisky 70Cl
Add
add Jura Journey Malt Whisky 70Cl to basket
Whitley Neill Blackberry Gin 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Sloe & Flavoured Gin
shelf
£
26.00
£
37.15
/litre
Add Whitley Neill Blackberry Gin 70Cl
Add
add Whitley Neill Blackberry Gin 70Cl to basket
Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Sloe & Flavoured Gin
shelf
£
26.00
£
37.15
/litre
Add Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin 70Cl
Add
add Whitley Neill Blood Orange Gin 70Cl to basket
Johnnie Walker Black Label 12YO Whisky 70cl
Write a review
Rest of
Blended Whisky
shelf
£
30.00
£
42.86
/litre
Add Johnnie Walker Black Label 12YO Whisky 70cl
Add
add Johnnie Walker Black Label 12YO Whisky 70cl to basket
Martin Miller Gin 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Classic Gin
shelf
£
27.00
£
38.58
/litre
Add Martin Miller Gin 70Cl
Add
add Martin Miller Gin 70Cl to basket
Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Sloe & Flavoured Gin
shelf
£
26.00
£
37.15
/litre
Add Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin 70Cl
Add
add Whitley Neill Raspberry Gin 70Cl to basket
Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Classic Gin
shelf
£
23.00
£
32.86
/litre
Add Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin 70Cl
Add
add Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin 70Cl to basket
Malfy Gin Rosa 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Pink Gin
shelf
£
28.00
£
40.00
/litre
Add Malfy Gin Rosa 70Cl
Add
add Malfy Gin Rosa 70Cl to basket
Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Classic Vodka
shelf
£
20.50
£
20.50
/litre
Add Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre
Add
add Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre to basket
Bloom London Dry Gin 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Classic Gin
shelf
£
24.50
£
35.00
/litre
Add Bloom London Dry Gin 70Cl
Add
add Bloom London Dry Gin 70Cl to basket
Gordon's Special Dry London Gin 1 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Classic Gin
shelf
£
20.50
£
20.50
/litre
Add Gordon's Special Dry London Gin 1 Litre
Add
add Gordon's Special Dry London Gin 1 Litre to basket
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Bourbon, Irish & Imported Whisky
shelf
£
23.00
£
32.86
/litre
Add Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey 70Cl
Add
add Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey 70Cl to basket
Tw Kempton Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur 50Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Sloe & Flavoured Gin
shelf
£
14.00
£
28.00
/litre
Add Tw Kempton Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur 50Cl
Add
add Tw Kempton Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur 50Cl to basket
Tw Kempton Violet Gin Liqueur 50Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Flavoured Liqueurs
shelf
£
14.00
£
28.00
/litre
Add Tw Kempton Violet Gin Liqueur 50Cl
Add
add Tw Kempton Violet Gin Liqueur 50Cl to basket
The Kraken Black Spiced Rum 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Spiced Rum
shelf
£
23.50
£
33.58
/litre
Add The Kraken Black Spiced Rum 70Cl
Add
add The Kraken Black Spiced Rum 70Cl to basket
Havana Club Anejo Especial Rum 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Dark & Golden Rum
shelf
£
20.50
£
29.29
/litre
Add Havana Club Anejo Especial Rum 70Cl
Add
add Havana Club Anejo Especial Rum 70Cl to basket
Wildcat Bramble Blackberry Flavoured Gin 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Sloe & Flavoured Gin
shelf
£
26.00
£
37.15
/litre
Add Wildcat Bramble Blackberry Flavoured Gin 70Cl
Add
add Wildcat Bramble Blackberry Flavoured Gin 70Cl to basket
Malibu White Rum With Coconut 1L
Write a review
Rest of
Coconut Rum
shelf
£
19.50
£
19.50
/litre
Add Malibu White Rum With Coconut 1L
Add
add Malibu White Rum With Coconut 1L to basket
Russian Standard Vodka 70Cl
Write a review
Rest of
Classic Vodka
shelf
£
14.50
£
20.72
/litre
Add Russian Standard Vodka 70Cl
Add
add Russian Standard Vodka 70Cl to basket
Showing
1-24
of
42 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 18 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Easter
(42)
Easter Drinks
(42)
Spirits
(42)
Gin
(21)
Whisky
(11)
Vodka
(5)
Rum
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Other
(4)
Greenalls
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Lacto-vegetarian
(4)
Ovo-vegetarian
(4)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Mother's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close