Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Wine
Wine Gift Sets
Champagne & Prosecco Gift Sets
Champagne & Prosecco Gift Sets
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Champagne &
Prosecco Gift Sets
(8)
5 Brands
Filter by
Blue Tree
(3)
Filter by
Freixenet
(2)
Filter by
Bucks Fizz
(1)
Filter by
Gift Creation
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(4)
Filter by
No gluten
(4)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(3)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
Filter by
No soya
(2)
Filter by
Low alcohol
(1)
Filter by
No alcohol
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne & Truffles
Write a review
£
15.00
£
15.00
/each
Add Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne & Truffles
Add
add Tesco Finest Premier Cru Champagne & Truffles to basket
Freixenet Pamper Gift Set
Write a review
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Freixenet Pamper Gift Set
Add
add Freixenet Pamper Gift Set to basket
Freixenet Prosecco 200Ml & Glasses Gift Set
Write a review
£
9.00
£
45.00
/litre
Add Freixenet Prosecco 200Ml & Glasses Gift Set
Add
add Freixenet Prosecco 200Ml & Glasses Gift Set to basket
Freixenet Prseco & Luxury Scented Candle Gift Set
Write a review
£
7.00
£
7.00
/each
Add Freixenet Prseco & Luxury Scented Candle Gift Set
Add
add Freixenet Prseco & Luxury Scented Candle Gift Set to basket
New
Canti Prosecco & Truffles Goody Bag Gift Set
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add Canti Prosecco & Truffles Goody Bag Gift Set
Add
add Canti Prosecco & Truffles Goody Bag Gift Set to basket
Gourmet Cocktail Champagne And Prosecco Toppers
Write a review
£
4.00
£
4.00
/each
Add Gourmet Cocktail Champagne And Prosecco Toppers
Add
add Gourmet Cocktail Champagne And Prosecco Toppers to basket
Bucks Fizz 20Cl & 2 Truffles Gift Set
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Bucks Fizz 20Cl & 2 Truffles Gift Set
Add
add Bucks Fizz 20Cl & 2 Truffles Gift Set to basket
Prosecco & Flute Gift Set
Write a review
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Prosecco & Flute Gift Set
Add
add Prosecco & Flute Gift Set to basket
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Drinks
(8)
Wine
(8)
Wine Gift Sets
(8)
Champagne & Prosecco Gift Sets
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Blue Tree
(3)
Freixenet
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(4)
No gluten
(4)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close