Marketplace.
image 1 of Sugar Coated Face Hair Removal Kit 200g

Sugar Coated Face Hair Removal Kit 200g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Sol Retail

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sugar Coated Face Hair Removal Kit 200g
Sugar Coated's Organic Facial Hair Removal Sugar Wax Kit offers a gentle and eco-friendly solution for at-home facial hair removal. Crafted from pure sugar syrup and water, this 100% natural, vegan wax is free from citric acid, resins, and additives, ensuring smooth application with minimal irritation. Infused with lavender essential oil, it soothes and calms the skin, making it ideal for sensitive areas like the upper lip and eyebrows. The water-soluble formula allows for easy cleanup, and the kit includes reusable strips, making it an environmentally conscious choice.
- 100% natural, vegan sugar wax- Gentle on sensitive facial skin- Free from citric acid and resins- Water-soluble for easy cleanup- Includes reusable strips- Eco-friendly and cruelty-free

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Essential Oil
Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here