Sugar Coated Face Hair Removal Kit 200g

Sugar Coated's Organic Facial Hair Removal Sugar Wax Kit offers a gentle and eco-friendly solution for at-home facial hair removal. Crafted from pure sugar syrup and water, this 100% natural, vegan wax is free from citric acid, resins, and additives, ensuring smooth application with minimal irritation. Infused with lavender essential oil, it soothes and calms the skin, making it ideal for sensitive areas like the upper lip and eyebrows. The water-soluble formula allows for easy cleanup, and the kit includes reusable strips, making it an environmentally conscious choice.

- 100% natural, vegan sugar wax - Gentle on sensitive facial skin - Free from citric acid and resins - Water-soluble for easy cleanup - Includes reusable strips - Eco-friendly and cruelty-free

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Essential Oil

Sold by Sol Retail (Stephensons Online Ltd)