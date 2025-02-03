Remington Mens All-in-One Grooming Kit PG6020

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Take care of your hair and facial hair with confidence, using the All In One Grooming Kit that has Self-Sharpening Stainless Steel Blades. Its 30mm Main Trimmer has an Adjustable Beard and Hair Comb that attaches to give you 2mm-16mm Length Settings or choose from 3 x Fixed Combs (3mm-9mm). Perfect the finer details, like neatening up sideburns with the Detail Trimmer and trim away any unwanted hair with the Linear Nose and Ear Trimmer.

Take care of your hair and facial hair with confidence, using the All In One Grooming Kit that has Self-Sharpening Stainless Steel Blades. Its 30mm Main Trimmer has an Adjustable Beard and Hair Comb that attaches to give you 2mm-16mm Length Settings or choose from 3 x Fixed Combs (3mm-9mm). Perfect the finer details, like neatening up sideburns with the Detail Trimmer and trim away any unwanted hair with the Linear Nose and Ear Trimmer.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.