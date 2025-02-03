Marketplace.
Remington Pro Ceramic Extra Slim Hair Straighteners

Remington Pro Ceramic Extra Slim Hair Straighteners
Experience precision styling with the Pro-Ceramic Extra Slim Straightener. Its extra slim plates are designed for short hair, offering precise styling with ease. The advanced Ceramic Ultra coating ensures smooth gliding without snagging. While the digital temperature control and ultra-fast heat up make achieving your desired look effortless.Extra slim platesStruggling to style your shorter hair? Or wanting to try new looks after a big chop? These plates are specifically designed to be 45% slimmer than standard plate*, making them perfect for precise styling on short hair. This design ensures you can easily reach and style every section of your hair with accuracy and control.Advanced Ceramic Ultra Coated PlatesThe Advanced Ceramic Ultra coating is 75% smoother** for an effortless glide through your hair, reducing friction means less breakage.Digital Temperature ControlWith 9 temperature settings ranging from 150-230°C, you have full control over the heat level to suit your hair type and styling preferences. This allows for versatile styling, whether you prefer gentle heat for fine hair or higher heat for thicker hair.*vs a standard Remington straightener**vs advanced ceramic coating
45% slimmer* plates for precision styling, ideal for short hairReady to use in just 15 secondsDigital temperature control with 9 settings from 150-230°C
