Remington Wet2Straight Pro Hair Straighteners

Cut your styling time in half** with no heat damage* with the Wet 2 Straight Pro Straightener, that lets you straighten your hair from wet. The Wet 2 Straight Pro Straightener features Advanced Wet 2 Straight Technology. Combining an Exclusive Venting System and a Moisture Sensor, you can create your go-to style quickly, at the optimum temperature. The Exclusive Vent Design allows you to hear and see the magic happen. You will see the mist evaporating from the vents as the excess surface water quickly vaporises. 2x Faster** than drying and styling with a standard straightener and hair dryer. If you can hear the water evaporating, don’t panic this is just the excess surface water safely vaporising. Once the surface water is eliminated the sensor drops the temperature to your perfect dry straightening temperature. The moisture sensor adjusts the temperature of the straightening plates on each pass to safely evaporate excess surface water whilst respecting your hair natural moisture content to quickly take hair from wet to straight style without any heat damage*. The Wet 2 Straight Pro Straightener is safe to use on both wet and dry hair. Selecting Wet Mode activates the straightener to be used on damp hair, meaning you can shower, towel dry, then straighten. Alternatively, you can choose Dry Mode on those non hair wash days to use as a standard straightener. Enjoy styling freedom whilst you straighten your hair thanks to the long 3m Swivel Cord on the Wet 2 Straight Pro Straightener. The Worldwide Voltage also gives you the freedom to take your styling tool with you on all of your travels. 80% less energy consumption** vs using a standard Remington hair dryer and straightener *4 passes in wet and dry mode Vs naturally dried hair, dependant on consumer usage **measured in wet and dry mode vs a standard Remington hair dryer and straightener UK's #1 Hair Stylers Brand - Market research institute, retail hair styler volume sales, October 2023 - September 2024

Ultra-Fast Heat-Up – Ready to use in 15-Seconds Digital Temperature Controls with 10x Settings up to 230°C Automatic Safety Shut-Off after 60-Minutes

Sold by Spectrum Brands (UK) Limited