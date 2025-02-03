Remington Mens Cordless Rotary Shaver R6 Style Series Aqua

Want the refreshing feeling of a wet shave but the convenience of a dry shave? The R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary lets you do both. Designed to be 100% Waterproof you can Shower, Shave and Style with ease and less irritation. The Ergonomic Grip provides both comfort and control whilst the 60-Minute Cordless Usage Time means you can enjoy multiple shaves.

Looking for a close and more efficient shave? The R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary has Dual Track Blades and Multi-Directional Shave Heads that target hairs in all directions to give you a closer cutting performance.

The R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary combines Flexing Blades and a Pivoting Neck that follow the contours of your face, letting you enjoy maximum coverage and control for a clean shave.

For a less close shave, create a 3-day stubble look using the Stubble Styler on the R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary.