Marketplace.
image 1 of Remington Mens Cordless Rotary Shaver R6 Style Series Aqua

Remington Mens Cordless Rotary Shaver R6 Style Series Aqua

No ratings yet

Write a review

£119.99

£119.99/each

Sold and sent by Spectrum Brands (UK) Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Remington Mens Cordless Rotary Shaver R6 Style Series Aqua
Want the refreshing feeling of a wet shave but the convenience of a dry shave? The R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary lets you do both. Designed to be 100% Waterproof you can Shower, Shave and Style with ease and less irritation. The Ergonomic Grip provides both comfort and control whilst the 60-Minute Cordless Usage Time means you can enjoy multiple shaves.Looking for a close and more efficient shave? The R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary has Dual Track Blades and Multi-Directional Shave Heads that target hairs in all directions to give you a closer cutting performance.The R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary combines Flexing Blades and a Pivoting Neck that follow the contours of your face, letting you enjoy maximum coverage and control for a clean shave.For a less close shave, create a 3-day stubble look using the Stubble Styler on the R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary.
100% Waterproof for wet or dry shaving60 Minute use from 90 Minute Charge with 5 Minute Quick ChargePop-Up Trimmer
Sold by Spectrum Brands (UK) Limited

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here