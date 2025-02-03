Remington Cordless Hair Clippers Quick Cut Pro

Style at home with confidence with the Quickcut Pro. With faster cutting*, a 57% wider blade** and 12 guide combs, it makes cutting your own hair fast and easy.

The clipper has an enhanced motor for 33% faster cutting* Meaning it can power through your hair – so you’re ready to go in no time.

A 57% Wider Blade** means you can cut your hair in record time, capturing more hair in less passes for faster results.

Its handy Turbo Mode increases the speed to power through thicker hair with ease and comfort.

Its strong durable Stainless Steel Blades ensure you receive an optimum cutting performance.

Whether you wear your hair short or long, the clipper has 12 Guide Combs for different hair lengths (1.5-25mm). whatever your style.

Use it Corded or Cordless – use cord free for the freedom to use the hair clipper in any location or you can plug it in for reliable continuous power, the choice is yours.

The Quickcut Pro is ready to use after a charge time of 4 hours. Once the battery is fully charged, you’ll get up to* 70 minutes of cordless run-time giving you plenty of time to perfect your look.

*vs HC4250 Turbo speed function provides a boost to power through thick hair

**vs standard Remington hair clipper blades