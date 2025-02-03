Remington Mens Foil Shaver Style Series Aqua F6

Shower, Shave and Style with the F6 Style Series Aqua Foil, 100% Waterproof for wet and dry shaving. Aqua Blade System The F6 Style Series Aqua Foil is 100% Waterproof for wet or dry shaving and is fully washable for easy cleaning. Use your favourite wet-shave foams or gels or take your shaving routine into the shower. ControlCut Technology Enjoy a close and comfortable shave with the F6 Style Series Aqua Foil that has ControlCut Technology. With a Micro Comb and Intercept Trimmer you can capture even low-lying hairs with ease. Pivoting Head with Lock and Independent Dual Flexing Foils Get maximum control whilst you shave with the Pivoting Head with Lock and Independent Dual Flexing Foils on the F6 Style Series Aqua Foil. Designed to lock in place for maximum control and follow the contours of your face, you can comfortably clean shave. Stubble Styler Accessory Want to create the 3-day stubble look? The F6 Style Series Aqua Foil has a Stubble Styler Accessory that lets you create a shave that’s not as close for a more rugged-looking stubble style. Pop Up Comfort Trim Detailer The F6 Style Series Aqua Foil has a Pop Up Comfort Trim Detailer designed to help neaten up your sideburns, or trim any stray hairs around your hairline. Up to 60 Minutes Cordless Use - 5 Min Quick Charge - 2 LED Indicators Perfect your look within the 60-Minute Cordless Usage Time, or if you need an extra few minutes, use the 5-Minute Quick Charge. Its 2-Stage LED Indicators let you know when your battery is low. USB Charging The F6 Style Series Aqua Foil has a USB Charging Cable for convenient charging that fully charges your shaver in 90 Minutes.

Sold by Spectrum Brands (UK) Limited