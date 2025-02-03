Remington Mens Corded Rotary Shaver R3 Style Series

The Remington R3002 Style Series Rotary Shaver delivers a comfortable shave with ease. Dual Track Blades capture hair for a precision shave, whether you’re going for clean-shaven or tidy stubble. The handy pop -up trimmer with ComfortTrim blades and 3-day stubble styler help you to shape your facial hair style with confidence. Flexing blades and pivoting neck work together to allow the shaver to comfortably follow the contours of your face whilst maintaining close contact around the chin, jawline and neck. Because it’s fully corded, it’s ready to use wherever there’s a plug socket, giving you the confidence to look and feel your best every day.

Pop-up trimmer with ComfortTrim blades Corded for consistent and reliable power 3 Day Stubble Styler

Sold by Spectrum Brands (UK) Limited