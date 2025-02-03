* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Remington Virtually Indestructible Rotary Shaver is a tough tool that’s engineered to last. Durable, reliable and powerful, it has dual track blades for clean shaving without irritation. Its flexing cutters let you follow the contours of your face in a circular motion and a pivoting neck maintains even closer contact around the chin, jawline and neck. A 3-day stubble guard puts you in control of regrowth for a well-groomed stubble look. With up to 60 minutes’ cordless usage from a 4-hour charge you can stay in control of your look wherever you go.

The Remington Virtually Indestructible Rotary Shaver is a tough tool that’s engineered to last. Durable, reliable and powerful, it has dual track blades for clean shaving without irritation. Its flexing cutters let you follow the contours of your face in a circular motion and a pivoting neck maintains even closer contact around the chin, jawline and neck. A 3-day stubble guard puts you in control of regrowth for a well-groomed stubble look. With up to 60 minutes’ cordless usage from a 4-hour charge you can stay in control of your look wherever you go.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.