Marketplace.
image 1 of Remington Virtually Indestructible Rotary Shaver

Remington Virtually Indestructible Rotary Shaver

No ratings yet

Write a review

£79.99

£79.99/each

Sold and sent by Spectrum Brands (UK) Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Remington Virtually Indestructible Rotary Shaver
The Remington Virtually Indestructible Rotary Shaver is a tough tool that’s engineered to last. Durable, reliable and powerful, it has dual track blades for clean shaving without irritation. Its flexing cutters let you follow the contours of your face in a circular motion and a pivoting neck maintains even closer contact around the chin, jawline and neck. A 3-day stubble guard puts you in control of regrowth for a well-groomed stubble look. With up to 60 minutes’ cordless usage from a 4-hour charge you can stay in control of your look wherever you go.
Virtually indestructible ergonomic design100% WaterproofComfort trim detailer
Sold by Spectrum Brands (UK) Limited

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here