Remington Vacuum Beard & Stubble Trimmer

Keep your beard, five o’clock shadow and sideburns in flawless shape with the Remington Vacuum Beard and Stubble Trimmer, a practical yet innovative styling tool designed to help you achieve your desired stubble.

The detailed blade allows you to style and edge with precision, whether you’re looking to neaten up the sideburns or edge beard lines. Furthermore, the vacuum chamber ensures no more sinks full of stubble – capturing up to 95% of hair trimmings*.

Not only does the powerful integrated vacuum capture unwanted hair to ensure there’s less mess to clear up afterwards, it also reduces the likelihood of stubble getting trapped in the trimmer – ensuring a smoother experience for you. The vacuum can be easily removed and cleaned as needed.

Titanium coated durable blades ensure a precise trim and an adjustable comb means you can get the exact look you want, every time.

Charging in just two-hours thanks to its lithium power, the trimmer will run cordless for 60 minutes, meaning it’s ideal for busy men on-the-go. Also designed for corded use, a handy travel pouch keeps it safe, whether you’re travelling across the world, or just getting ready at the local gym.

*On up to 6mm facial hair