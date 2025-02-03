STREETZ True Wireless Stereo Semi-in-Ear Earbuds Blue

Listen to your favourite music or podcasts with the Streetz Navy True Wireless Ear Buds. If you're going out for a run or walking through town, these earbuds will be your perfect companions. The fit is suitable for most ears and the open design of the earbuds lets you hear what happens around you. Once paired to your device, just take out the earbuds from the case and they will start and automatically connect to your device. Placing them in the charging case will automatically switch them off and charging will commence. The supplied charging case provides your earbuds with more than four full charges to keep you powered up. Just tap the answer button and continue your task with ease while you communicate and tap the button again to hang up. These earbuds work excellently well for music, with crisp sound and sensor buttons that allow you to play or pause a track with one tap. You can also go to the next track or skip to the previous one by tapping the side of the earbud. These earbuds have a standby time of 200 hours with a charging time of up to 35 minutes. They also feature call and media management buttons with Bluetooth 5 function and a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz. You can talk or listen to music with one earbud for approximately four hours. These earbuds offer fine sound quality with 32 Ω impedance and provide up to 18 hours of playtime with three charges. These semi-in-ear earbuds include a 300mAh charging case for easy portability.

