STREETZ T150 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Pink

Get ready to take your sound game up a notch with the Streetz Pink Transparent True Wireless Ear Buds. A sleek, semi-transparent design that offers a glimpse into the cutting-edge technology within, enhancing your sound experience like never before. Upgrade to Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless connectivity, lightning-fast pairing, and an extended range. These earbuds represent the future of wireless connection. With up to 10 hours of total playtime and four hours on a single charge, they are the epitome of convenience. Control your music, calls, and virtual assistant effortlessly with touch sensors - no buttons, no hassle. Plus, with the USB-C charger, you can power them up in no time, ensuring more music and less downtime. Lightweight and comfortable, these earbuds are the ideal on-the-go companions. Slip them into your pocket and bring your music with you wherever you go. Experience your music as it's meant to be heard with a 32-ohm impedance, capturing every note and beat. This pair will revolutionize your music experience.

Sold by Nemesis Ltd