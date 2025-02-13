Streetz T160 True Wireless Earbuds White

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Experience the freedom and convenience of True Wireless Earbuds. Designed with Bluetooth 5.2, these earbuds ensure a stable connection up to 10 m. Manage your music and calls with touch buttons and enjoy clear conversations with the built-in microphone. The 13 mm drivers deliver a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz, an impedance of 32 Ω, and a sensitivity of 100 dB ±3 dB. Enjoy up to 10 h of total playtime and 4 h of continuous playback. The earbuds recharge in 2 h, and the case in 1.5 h.

Experience the freedom and convenience of True Wireless Earbuds. Designed with Bluetooth 5.2, these earbuds ensure a stable connection up to 10 m. Manage your music and calls with touch buttons and enjoy clear conversations with the built-in microphone. The 13 mm drivers deliver a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz, an impedance of 32 Ω, and a sensitivity of 100 dB ±3 dB. Enjoy up to 10 h of total playtime and 4 h of continuous playback. The earbuds recharge in 2 h, and the case in 1.5 h. • Bluetooth 5.2 • Volume control • Built-in microphone • True Wireless Stereo • Clear and loud audio at 100 dB ±3 dB • 2-hour earbud recharge, 1.5-hour case recharge • Control calls, volume, and media effortlessly • 13 mm drivers with 20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency response • 10 hours total playtime, 4 hours continuous • Charge port (case): USB-C

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.