Streetz BT510 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones Black

Discover the Ultimate Audio Experience with Streetz BT510-BLK Headphones

Elevate your listening experience with the Streetz BT510-BLK Headphones. Designed for the discerning audiophile, these headphones offer the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, superior sound quality, and ultimate comfort.

Enjoy seamless, high-fidelity wireless audio with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, ensuring stable connections and crystal-clear sound. Keep the music going all day and night with up to 30 hours of playtime or enjoy up to 25 hours with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) activated.

Dive into your favourite tracks without distractions, thanks to ANC that reduces ambient noise by up to -22 dB. Experience deep bass, rich mids, and sparkling highs with powerful 40 mm speaker drivers that bring your music to life.

Indulge in premium comfort with soft ear cushions made of memory foam, providing a perfect fit for extended listening sessions. The Streetz BT510-BLK combines durability with a sleek, modern design that complements any style. The included Type-C USB input allows for fast and efficient charging, so you're always ready to go.