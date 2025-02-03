Streetz BT210 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones - Blue Blue

Elevate your listening experience with the Streetz BT210 Series Bluetooth Headphones, where cutting-edge technology meets sleek design. Perfect for being on-the-go, the BT210s are here to turn every moment into a sound sensation.

Enjoy seamless connectivity and clear sound quality with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology. Whether you’re jamming out at the gym or taking a call on the move, the BT210s keep you connected without a hitch. Say goodbye to frequent charging! With up to 20 hours of playtime, the BT210s ensure your playlists keep going as long as you do. Perfect for those long commutes, weekend trips, or marathon study sessions.

Whether you prefer wireless or wired, we’ve got you covered. With a USB Type-C input for fast charging and a 3.5 mm AUX input for those times you want to go old school, the BT210s adapt to your listening style.

Designed for all-day wear, the BT210s feature cushioned ear cups and an adjustable headband. Experience comfort without compromising on style. Each pair of BT210s comes with a Type-C cable for quick charging and a user manual to get you started right out of the box.

We stand by our product. The Streetz BT210 Series comes with a 5-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable performance for years to come.

Get ready to rock your world. Upgrade to the Streetz BT210 Series Bluetooth Headphones today and experience the perfect blend of fun and function. Your soundtrack deserves nothing less.