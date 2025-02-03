First Building Bricks
£20.99
£20.99/each
Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd
Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
- Marketplace orders over £50*
- Delivery SaverAnytime plan customers
Stack, sort, and discover! This drum of Building Bricks offers 2-in-1 fun as littlens can learn how to build towers and match the shapes to the slots on the sorter lid. The versatility makes this engaging and educational plaything a toy box must! When playtime is over, the drum also works as storage for easy cleanups.
Baby building blocks are excellent for the development of young kiddies’ cognitive skills, dexterity, and hand-eye coordination. They’re also a brilliant way to boost babies’ and toddlers’ shape and colour recognition.
Part of our beautiful Montessori range, these infant building blocks are made from ethically harvested FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 18cm H x 18cm W x 18cm D. Suitable from birth.
First Building Bricks - product features:
|Eu Toys Safety Directive Non Age Specific Warning
|Toy inside. Adult supervision recommended
|Eu Toys Safety Directive Age Specific Warning
|No warning applicable
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE when you spend over £50 on eligible Marketplace products
- Included for Delivery Saver Anytime plan customers
- £2.99 for orders under £50
- £4.99 per delivery
- Available on orders placed before 2pm
£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.
Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner.Our returns policy
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a review