Stack, sort, and discover! This drum of Building Bricks offers 2-in-1 fun as littlens can learn how to build towers and match the shapes to the slots on the sorter lid. The versatility makes this engaging and educational plaything a toy box must! When playtime is over, the drum also works as storage for easy cleanups.

Baby building blocks are excellent for the development of young kiddies’ cognitive skills, dexterity, and hand-eye coordination. They’re also a brilliant way to boost babies’ and toddlers’ shape and colour recognition.

Part of our beautiful Montessori range, these infant building blocks are made from ethically harvested FSC® Certified wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. 18cm H x 18cm W x 18cm D. Suitable from birth.

First Building Bricks - product features: