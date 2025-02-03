Greenworks 24V Stick Vacuum with 4 Brush Accessories with 1 x 4Ah Battery & Standard Charger

It doesn't matter whether it's steps, narrow niches or hard-to-reach corners; With the Greenworks Tools 24V cordless handheld vacuum cleaner, removing unwanted dirt is quick and easy. Thanks to the 5 different attachments, the cordless vacuum cleaner can be used anywhere. Benefit from a large radius of action without annoying cables. Regardless of whether you need it in the car or at home: the cordless vacuum cleaner is always at hand. Thanks to the integrated LED lights, you can make sure you don't miss a crumb. The little household help also lets you choose from 3-speed levels using the touch function, depending on the degree of soiling. The cordless vacuum cleaner also has a digital battery runtime display that automatically adjusts itself by selecting different speed levels. The kit contains a 4Ah battery and a wall mount or floor stand with a supercharger. This allows the battery to be charged in just 30 minutes (side super charging socket) or 1 hour (with the main charger). The charger also has one USB and two USB-C ports for additional charging of mobiles, tablets or laptops, for example. DURABLE & EFFECTIVE The HEPA filter system of the cordless vacuum cleaner ensures thorough and hygienic cleaning. The washable HEPA-13 filter ensures filtration of up to 99.97%. The vacuum cleaner not only removes visible dirt but also frees the room air of germs, viruses and bacteria. ONE BATTERY FOR ALL Greenworks 24V batteries can be used for any 24V Greenworks device. The powerful 24V lithium-ion battery from Greenworks Tools is resource-saving, durable and can be charged without memory effect: It ensures optimal results with every Greenworks 24V device. The cordless vacuum cleaner can be used for up to 45 minutes (with eco mode) when fully charged. FEATURES AND BENEFITS Variable and wireless use in the car and at home Powerful 500W brushless motor Digital display shows the remaining running time in minutes 3 variable speed levels can be varied using the touch function New battery type with more power and digital display of the status in % Runtime up to 45 minutes with one load Fast charging time of only 30 minutes (up to 1 hour) One battery for all 24V Greenworks devices Optimal storage due to the wall bracket or floor stand SCOPE OF DELIVERY Cordless vacuum cleaner in green 4Ah battery Wall mount or floor stand with rapid charger 5 different attachments: Motorized brush head with LED lights Pet hair attachment Soft bristled attachment 2-in-1 dust brush Crevice tool for narrow niches HEPA 13 filter Attachment storage clip

