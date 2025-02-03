Marketplace.
Handy Parts TH100-28 Collection Bag Assembly - THEV2600 & THEV3000

This collection bag assembly (TH100-28) fits THEV2500, THEV2600 & THEV3000also fits: Platinum BV2600; Q Garden QGBV2500, QGBV2600Aperture Dimensions – 72mm across and 82mm down; zip length – 53cm
