Handy Parts TH100-28 Collection Bag Assembly - THEV2600 & THEV3000

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This collection bag assembly (TH100-28) fits THEV2500, THEV2600 & THEV3000 also fits: Platinum BV2600; Q Garden QGBV2500, QGBV2600 Aperture Dimensions – 72mm across and 82mm down; zip length – 53cm

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.