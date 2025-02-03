Webb Eco WEV20B4 20V 4Ah Lithium-ion Battery (Also fits Generation 2)

Offering twice the power of the 2Ah version, this 4Ah advanced lithium-ion cell battery guarantees outstanding performance. It’s universally compatible with all 20V Webb Eco Garden tools.

PLEASE NOTE: This battery has a single-fitting clip on the top end of the battery, not on the sides. Please see WEV202AH if you require side fitting clips (Series I WEV20LT, WEV20HT, WEV20LM33 & WEV20PHT)