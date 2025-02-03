Marketplace.
image 1 of Webb Eco WEV20B4 20V 4Ah Lithium-ion Battery (Also fits Generation 2)

Webb Eco WEV20B4 20V 4Ah Lithium-ion Battery (Also fits Generation 2)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£49.99

£49.99/each

Sold and sent by G J Handy

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Webb Eco WEV20B4 20V 4Ah Lithium-ion Battery (Also fits Generation 2)
Offering twice the power of the 2Ah version, this 4Ah advanced lithium-ion cell battery guarantees outstanding performance. It’s universally compatible with all 20V Webb Eco Garden tools.PLEASE NOTE: This battery has a single-fitting clip on the top end of the battery, not on the sides. Please see WEV202AH if you require side fitting clips (Series I WEV20LT, WEV20HT, WEV20LM33 & WEV20PHT) 
Sold by G J Handy (G J Handy (Trading) Ltd)

View all Batteries, Chargers & Power Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here