Marketplace.
image 1 of Giles & Posner Double Mini Waffle Maker

Giles & Posner Double Mini Waffle Maker

No ratings yet

Write a review

£32.99

£32.99/each

Sold and sent by Ultimate Products

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Giles & Posner Double Mini Waffle Maker
Add a pastel pop and share the fun together with the Giles & Posner Sorbet Double Mini Waffle Maker, a great way to enjoy irresistible mini waffles in no time. This electric waffle iron is small and compact in design, making two waffles at once. The waffle press pre-heats in approx. 2 minutes and non-stick coated cooking plates are removable for easy cleaning. Get creative with your baking, top your mini waffles with various ingredients – ice cream, syrup, fruit or even fried chicken for a classic American treat.
Sold by Ultimate Products (Ultimate Products Trading UK Limited)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here