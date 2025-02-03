Logitech MK540 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for Windows, 2.4 GHz Unifying USB-Receiver, Multimedia Hotkeys, for PC, Laptop

About this item

Precision Typing: An instantly familiar experience, type with ease and comfort on this full-size wireless keyboard, featuring reduced noise, palm rest, spill-resistant design (1), adjustable tilt legs

Built For Comfort: The sleek cordless mouse features an ambidextrous shape and soft rubber side grips that fit comfortably in your palm, as well as enhanced tracking and precise cursor control

Long-Lasting Autonomy: The wireless keyboard and mouse set come with long-lasting battery life, with the keyboard lasting up to 36 months and the wireless mouse for up to 18 months (3)

Customised Control: Enhanced productivity at your fingertips, the computer keyboard comes built with convenient, essential hotkeys providing direct access to media, calculator, battery check functions

Wireless Freedom: Plug-and-play your mouse and keyboard with the mini Logitech Unifying USB receiver, for a reliable wireless connection up to 10 m away from your PC or laptop (2)

Compatibility: This Logitech wireless keyboard and mouse combo is compatible with Windows 10 or later, Windows 8, Windows 7, Chrome OS

Upgrade to Logitech MK850 Combo: Improve productivity with the multi-device MK850 Keyboard and Mouse Combo, with Bluetooth/USB, padded palm rest, sculpted mouse, hyper-fast scrolling, customisation