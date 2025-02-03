StreamCam Graphite

StreamCam premium webcam streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps, delivering professional-quality results for YouTube videos and Twitch streaming. Create sharp, natural video with smooth motion and crisp details thanks to a premium glass lens and smart features like autofocus. The external computer camera's glass lens delivers vibrant, true-to-life image quality with crisp details. A 78-degree field of view keeps you upfront and center, while autofocus intelligently adjusts the lens in real-time soyou always stay in focus, even when you move toward or away from the camera. The live streaming webcam's intelligent exposure system adjusts the aperture and ISO speed in real-time to ensure accurate skin tones for a more natural, healthy look —even in varying lighting conditions. With StreamCam, you can be confident that you’ll always look great. Full HD 1080P at 60 FPS -Stream and record videos for YouTube, Twitch and more in full HD 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. No matter what type of content you create, StreamCam produces sharp content with smooth motion that looks natural on screen.

Sold by VYPER Global (VYPER Industries Limited)